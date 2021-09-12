Julia Roberts: Does she regret the role in “Pretty Woman”?

With “Pretty Woman” Julia Roberts celebrated her international breakthrough as an actress 29 years ago. Today she is not sure whether she would take on the role of the prostitute “Vivian”.

Julia Roberts, 52, is an international superstar. In her thirty-year career, the Hollywood beauty has cleared all the important prizes that can crown an acting life. In 1990 she received a “Golden Globe” for her supporting role in “Magnolien aus Stahl”. The role of Erin Brockovich even earned her an Oscar in 2001. But Roberts celebrated her international breakthrough as a prostitute “Vivian” in the dramatic romantic comedy “Pretty Woman”. A film that still has fantastic ratings on TV today. The actress doubts whether the disreputable love story between an escort girl and a millionaire businessman, portrayed by Richard Gere, 70, would be filmed again today.

Julia Roberts: “Pretty Woman” offers points of attack today



“There are so many things to poke around in. Still, I don’t think it could stop people from enjoying it,” the actress said in an interview with The Guardian. Obviously, the 51-year-old is alluding to the #MeToo debate, which in 2018 swirled Hollywood and its power structures and started a real movement against sexual assault, abuse and discrimination. The material about a prostitute who lets herself be lured into a golden cage by a powerful entrepreneur and who is also exposed to the abusive approaches of his lawyer is no longer up-to-date and suggests an impending shit storm.









The original ending of “Pretty Woman”



Worse still: it was actually planned to end the film differently, as the star revealed to “Variety”. The film was initially to be called “3000” – according to the amount Vivian was to get from Edward for her love services. The final scene was planned as follows: “He threw her out of the car, threw her money after her as a souvenir, drove away and left her them back in a dirty alley. ”Fortunately, those in charge of the film decided on a happy ending after all.





Eight actresses turned down the role of “Vivian”



Despite all the doubts, Roberts knows how lucky she is by portraying “Vivian”. At least eight actresses are said to have turned down the role before her. The then 22-year-old took the risk and was not only rewarded with another “Golden Globe”, but also with a star status, which she has been able to maintain to this day.

Source used:The Guardian, Variety

