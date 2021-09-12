Sunday, September 12, 2021
HomeNewsJohnny Depp: His lawyers want a new trial
News

Johnny Depp: His lawyers want a new trial

By Sonia Gupta
0
43




Johnny Depp
His lawyers want a new trial

Johnny Depp in the London Court in July.

Johnny Depp in the London Court in July.

© Tom Rose / Shutterstock

In an appeals court in London, Johnny Depp’s attorneys have called for the “women thug” trial to be repeated.

The legal dispute between Johnny Depp (57, “Pirates of the Caribbean”) and the British daily “The Sun” is not over yet. Depp’s lawyers complained in writing to an appeals court in London on Thursday that the actor had not received a fair hearing and are demanding a new trial. This is reported by “The Guardian”.




Depp doesn’t want to accept judgment

Depp sued the publication after the paper referred to him as a “woman beater” in an article in April 2018. In the summer of a 16-day trial before the Royal Courts of Justice in London, the judge ruled that the choice of words was “essentially true” and found that the News Group Newspapers, which owns the “Sun,” have “sufficiently proven” this.

Depp’s lawyers have now argued before the appeals court that the judge had accepted the evidence presented by Depp’s ex-wife Amber Heard (34, “Aquaman”) too uncritically, and that he had ignored relevant evidence or not even allowed it. They are demanding another trial under the direction of another judge.

CodeList


Previous articleShawn Mendes: One month of radio silence with Camila Cabello
Next articleLATE BRIEFING – Companies and Markets | 09/06/21
Sonia Gupta
Soniya Gupta, who joined the Technical University in October 2015, continues his education life at Technical University. As the passion for aviation increases day by day, it has a great interest in technology and gaming.
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Trending News

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

CodeList.biz an online gaming news website started to provide trust. Code List an online gaming news portal started as an honest effort to provide users with unbiased and well-suited information on the latest and trending news.

Contact us: contact@yoursite.com

FOLLOW US

© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv