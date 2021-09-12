Johnny Depp: His lawyers want a new trial

In an appeals court in London, Johnny Depp’s attorneys have called for the “women thug” trial to be repeated.

The legal dispute between Johnny Depp (57, “Pirates of the Caribbean”) and the British daily “The Sun” is not over yet. Depp’s lawyers complained in writing to an appeals court in London on Thursday that the actor had not received a fair hearing and are demanding a new trial. This is reported by “The Guardian”.









Depp doesn’t want to accept judgment



Depp sued the publication after the paper referred to him as a “woman beater” in an article in April 2018. In the summer of a 16-day trial before the Royal Courts of Justice in London, the judge ruled that the choice of words was “essentially true” and found that the News Group Newspapers, which owns the “Sun,” have “sufficiently proven” this.

Depp’s lawyers have now argued before the appeals court that the judge had accepted the evidence presented by Depp’s ex-wife Amber Heard (34, “Aquaman”) too uncritically, and that he had ignored relevant evidence or not even allowed it. They are demanding another trial under the direction of another judge.

CodeList