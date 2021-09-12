J.Lo pressured by a fan: GentleBEN Affleck intervenes here – people

She belongs to Me.

Ben Affleck (49) has his J.Lo (52) back – and takes care of his superstar girlfriend like a lion.

THE dream couple is cuddling through Venice, put on the very first red carpet appearance since their reunification at the weekend. Big feelings, big gestures, lots and lots of amore.

Shortly afterwards, however, there was an ugly scene that was captured by video cameras: A pushy fan tried to get close to Jennifer Lopez. He pressed the singer – but Ben Affleck stepped in directly.

With clear gestures he fended off the man at the airport before bodyguards also intervened.

Quite GentleBEN. You can see the video in the opening story of this article.

Bennifer’s mega comeback

The world looked ecstatic, the photographers freaked out: J.Lo and formerly-now-again-boyfriend Ben appeared together on the red carpet in Venice for the first time since their love comeback.

Maybe it’s possible that it’s not just stews that get better when they warm up. Because 17 years ago both were at this point. Both a little less successful. But deeply in love and engaged.

So this is what a stew love looks like – really delicious!













Ben and Jen reunited – ah! Not only the eyes sparkled at this appearance. Your diamond jewelry (earrings, bracelet, ring) is 18 caratsPhoto: imago images / ZUMA Wire







On Friday night, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck stole the show from the other stars on the red carpetPhoto: Daniele Cifala / DeFodi Images







Honey, everyone is looking at us!Photo: picture alliance / Joel C Ryan / Invision / AP







Sure, of course. There was also a kiss for the fans and photographersPhoto: picture alliance / Joel C Ryan / Invision / AP







Lopez and Affleck before the big carpet hustle and bustle on Friday afternoonPhoto: picture alliance / ANSA







Here, too, the Hollywood star helped his girlfriend so that she could get into the water taxi without an accidentPhoto: FILIPPO MONTEFORTE / AFP







Of course, also a stunner solo: La Lopez in a Venice dress for a photo shoot in a gondolaPhoto: action press







HE is carrying the bag, SHE is carrying his hand Photo: picture alliance / abaca

