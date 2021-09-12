J.Lo and Ben Affleck are a couple again

Jennifer Lopez, 52, and Ben Affleck, 49, have made it really exciting in the last few months and caused all kinds of speculation with their new affair: The musician and the Oscar winner were allegedly a couple again after a long separation, so far only the photos to prove this love comeback were missing. Now Bennifer, as the Hollywood dream couple has been called since their first liaison, appeared on the red carpet at the Venice Film Festival – and delivered the long-awaited images.

Showdown on the Venice red carpet

To the delight of photographers and fans, J.Lo and Affleck came to the premiere of the historical spectacle “The Last Duel”. With all the excitement, director Ridley Scott and Affleck’s co-stars Matt Damon and Jodie Comer almost faded into the background. Affleck seemed to be enjoying the moment: At first he got out of the limousine alone, had himself photographed and grinned. Then he opened the back door and Lopez stepped out in an extremely low-cut white dress. The two then ran arm in arm across the red carpet and beamed at each other again and again.

imago / Marilla Sicilia





Bennifer is back: Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez shine in Venice.

In the premiere palace, the couple could then be seen cuddling and kissing. While Affleck caused involuntary laughs at a first festival screening in the film “The Last Duel” with strangely bleached hair, he opted for an elegant black tuxedo for the evening gala. Matt Damon also cut a significantly better figure at the premiere in evening wear, as he was seen in the film as slightly chubby and with a mullet hairstyle.

However, the show clearly stole Lopez from the gentlemen with her skin-tight dress. A real eye-catcher, well calculated: the artist had already helped to increase the tension on a joint appearance by her and Affleck in Venice. In the past few days she has been posting pictures of herself in the city on Twitter.

Lopez and Affleck met 20 years ago, they made two films together and were initially a couple from 2002 to 2004. However, they canceled a planned wedding shortly before the date in 2003. Both lived their lives afterwards with other partners, got married and had children. Apparently they were out of luck.

After ten years of marriage and three children, Affleck and actress Jennifer Garner announced the end of their relationship in 2015. Lopez has been married three times, most recently to singer Marc Anthony, with whom she has twins. Her most recent relationship with ex-baseball player Alex Rodriguez fell through in April. (with dpa)