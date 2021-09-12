In the home theater, Megan Fox is soon struggling to survive

Even though Megan Fox has long since turned her back on the Transformers films, she remains loyal to the action subject. She gets involved in Rogue Hunter hungry killer lions each other and must fight for their survival. The uncompromising action thriller will soon be released on Blu-ray and DVD.

After Transformers, Megan Fox fights killer lions

At the center of the story of Rogue Hunter is the mercenary Samantha (Megan Fox), who is supposed to rescue the daughter of an African governor from the clutches of terrorists. Together with her team, she is preparing for the routine mission. But on site nothing goes as planned.

While trying to escape, Samantha’s team stumbled upon an old farm where lions were once raised. As it turns out, some of the predators never left the desolate place. What follows is a relentless struggle for survival against two dangerous opponents in the dusty desert.

Check out the German trailer for Rogue Hunter:

Rogue Hunter – Trailer (German) HD







At best, Rogue Hunter comes with one of these nasty survival thriller out as we have seen them in the cinema several times over the past few years. There is the great The Shallows with Blake Lively and the no less exciting crawl with Kaya Scodelario. The lions are now following the shark and crocodiles.

Rogue Hunter will be released on March 5, 2021 on Blu-ray and DVD. Already from February 26, 2021 the film is available digitally. It was directed by Silent Hill: Revelation director MJ Bassett.

Are you going to watch Rogue Hunter with Megan Fox?