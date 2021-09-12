“Idol”: Timur Ülker meets Hollywood star Keanu Reeves

Fan-boy moment for Timur Ülker (31)! The GZSZ actor has fulfilled his dream of an acting career with the job in the popular early evening series. Since 2018 he has been slipping into the role of womanizer Nihat and has delighted numerous viewers. Seems private Timur however, to have a weakness for action films. It goes without saying that he was thrilled when he met one of the big names in the industry: Keanu Reeves (56).

With a joint selfie, he recorded the encounter with the matrix actor and posted it Instagram. “Whoops, who do we have here?” Wrote the 31-year-old to the post. With the hashtag “Idol”, the series hottie makes it clear how much he adores the Hollywood star. But what drives Keanu actually in the German capital? Apparently he is preparing here for the start of filming for “John Wick 4”.

Will this visit to Berlin be as wild as the last? In November, the 56-year-old was in front of the camera in the Babelsberg film studio for the new “Matrix” film. And when the last scenes were in the can, there should have been a big party with the entire team. The around 200 guests had all done a corona quick test beforehand and then really let the pig out. One of the guests had an interview with image reveal: “The mood was exuberant.”









advertisement

Keanu Reeves at the premiere of “Always Be My Maybe” in May 2019

advertisement

Keanu Reeves at a “John Wick” film premiere in Tokyo, Japan

advertisement

Timur Ülker, TV notoriety

150 No, I didn’t notice that. 82 Yes, there have already been reports on this.



Tips for CodeList? Just send an email to: info@codelist.biz