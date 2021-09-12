How cool: Salma Hayek celebrated her birthday with Angelina Jolie!

Is this the beginning of a wonderful friendship? Salma Hayek (55) and Angelina Jolie (46) have been in front of the camera for the new film in the Marvel series “Eternals” for the past two years – the eagerly awaited blockbuster will hit German cinemas in November. Celebrated away from the film cameras and with her family Salma her 55th birthday on September 2nd. But wait a minute! Who else was there at the party? Her acting colleague too Angelina was one of the guests!

On your Instagram-Side shared a video of Salma and her guests. According to a Mexican tradition, she has to stick her face in the birthday cake and eat a bite of it. The 55-year-old cheers for a good-humored round at her action – next to Salma, her brother sits on one side and the grinning “Salt” actress sits on the other! “My brother and I are trying to teach Angie the Mexican Mortida (in German:” Biss “)”, the birthday child jokes about the happy get-together.

Angelina herself already had reason to celebrate a few months ago: In June, the mother of six turned 46 years old. But instead of hitting the plaster with friends, she had chosen a smaller group to accompany her: She and five of her kids went to a restaurant in Los Angeles.

advertisement







Alberto E. Rodriguez / Getty Images for Disney “The Eternals” cast and crew at Comic-Con in San Diego

advertisement

Salma Hayek in July 2020

advertisement

Angelina Jolie with her children at the “Dumbo” premiere in March 2019

Vote show result



Tips for CodeList? Just send an email to: info@codelist.biz