Sunday, September 12, 2021
HomeNewsHollywood Walk of Fame: Sofía Vergara now has a star panorama
News

Hollywood Walk of Fame: Sofía Vergara now has a star panorama

By Vimal Kumar
0
69




From SIR / dpa

A star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame: actress Sofía Vergara. Photo: dpa


14 images

A star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame: actress Sofía Vergara.

Photo: dpa

“Modern Family” star Sofía Vergara is the first Colombian woman to have a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Her son gives a touching speech to the 42-year-old.

From SIR / dpa

May 8th, 2015 – 7:50 am

Los Angeles – To the enthusiastic applause of hundreds of fans, the actress Sofía Vergara (42) fell to the ground in Hollywood on Thursday.




The native Colombian lolled on her star plaque on Hollywood’s “Walk of Fame” in the thunderstorm of flashlights from photographers. The “Modern Family” star had previously unveiled the 2551st celebrity plaque on the famous sidewalk. It is set into the ground next to the star of Vergara’s co-star Ed O’Neill, who plays her husband in “Modern Family”.

This honor was “just unbelievable,” said Vergara with her unmistakable accent. She is the first Colombian actress with a star on the “Walk of Fame”, said Vergara’s son Manolo. The 22-year-old gave a loving speech. She is the best mother who has worked so hard on her career. “You deserve that,” said the son, beaming. Despite her successes, she remained completely normal, emphasized the offspring. His mother would like to eat cake and watch TV.

You have the best curves and a huge heart, joked co-star Eric Stonestreet (43). “And it smells good too,” said the actor who plays the gay Cameron Tucker in “Modern Family”.

Vergara brought numerous relatives and her fiancé Joe Manganiello, 38, with her to the ceremony. According to their own statements, the actor couple is currently planning a big wedding.

For her appearance in the hit series “Modern Family”, Vergara has been nominated for an Emmy and other awards several times. In June she can be seen in the cinema alongside Reese Witherspoon in the comedy “Miss Bodyguard”.


Previous articleBlack Adam: Dwayne Johnson shows off impressive set photo of the upcoming DC blockbuster
Next articleThis Is What Kourtney Kardashian Says About Scott’s Blasphemy Attack
Vimal Kumar
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Trending News

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

CodeList.biz an online gaming news website started to provide trust. Code List an online gaming news portal started as an honest effort to provide users with unbiased and well-suited information on the latest and trending news.

Contact us: contact@yoursite.com

FOLLOW US

© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv