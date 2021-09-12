Hollywood Walk of Fame: Sofía Vergara now has a star panorama

From SIR / dpa May 08, 2015 – 7:50 am



14 images

A star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame: actress Sofía Vergara. Photo: dpa

“Modern Family” star Sofía Vergara is the first Colombian woman to have a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Her son gives a touching speech to the 42-year-old.

From SIR / dpa May 8th, 2015 – 7:50 am

Los Angeles – To the enthusiastic applause of hundreds of fans, the actress Sofía Vergara (42) fell to the ground in Hollywood on Thursday.









The native Colombian lolled on her star plaque on Hollywood’s “Walk of Fame” in the thunderstorm of flashlights from photographers. The “Modern Family” star had previously unveiled the 2551st celebrity plaque on the famous sidewalk. It is set into the ground next to the star of Vergara’s co-star Ed O’Neill, who plays her husband in “Modern Family”.

This honor was “just unbelievable,” said Vergara with her unmistakable accent. She is the first Colombian actress with a star on the “Walk of Fame”, said Vergara’s son Manolo. The 22-year-old gave a loving speech. She is the best mother who has worked so hard on her career. “You deserve that,” said the son, beaming. Despite her successes, she remained completely normal, emphasized the offspring. His mother would like to eat cake and watch TV.

You have the best curves and a huge heart, joked co-star Eric Stonestreet (43). “And it smells good too,” said the actor who plays the gay Cameron Tucker in “Modern Family”.

Vergara brought numerous relatives and her fiancé Joe Manganiello, 38, with her to the ceremony. According to their own statements, the actor couple is currently planning a big wedding.

For her appearance in the hit series “Modern Family”, Vergara has been nominated for an Emmy and other awards several times. In June she can be seen in the cinema alongside Reese Witherspoon in the comedy “Miss Bodyguard”.