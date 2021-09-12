Harry Potter: They were Snape and Co. – 11 stars who have already passed away

After the children’s book series of the same name became an immense success, the “Harry Potter” mania should also be kindled in the cinema from 2001 onwards. With “Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone” director Chris Columbus brought the first of a total of eight films to the big screen and the rest is history. Today the franchise is one of the most famous in recent film history, whose fans are still solving various puzzles from the magical world.
The then young stars Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson and Rupert Grint took off in the main roles, and with “Harry Potter” they should become real superstars. However, in front of the camera they got a lot of shooting help in the form of numerous acting veterans and icons such as Gary Oldman (as Sirius Black) or Ralph Fiennes (Voldemort).
And among them there were also some who have unfortunately passed away in the meantime – but to be forever unforgotten and “Harry Potter” left their unmistakable stamp. Here are eleven of them.
Richard Harris (Dumbledore)
In the first two “Harry Potter” films, Richard Harris played Potter’s mentor, Dumbledore. The two-time Oscar nominee was featured in classics such as “Merciless” and “Gladiator” and died at the age of 72. He was succeeded by Michael Gambon.
Richard Griffiths (Uncle Vernon)
Verne Troyer (Griphook)
The diminutive Verne Troyer was seen in “Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone” in Gringotts Bank. He later became better known in the “Austin Powers” films as Mini Me. Verne Troyer died in 2018 at the age of only 49.
John Hurt (Mr. Ollivander)
The two-time Oscar nominee John Hurt played in milestones like “Alien” and also stopped by “Harry Potter” – in the very first part and in the last two films as the wand maker Mr. Olivander. Hurt died in 2017 at the age of 77.
Alan Rickman (Severus Snape)
When Hans Gruber in “Die Hard” wrote Alan Rickman film history, his character is one of the greatest villains thanks to his performance. Years later, however, he would fill another iconic role with Severus Snape, for which he will be forever remembered. His character, who is an integral part of the narrative, could be seen in all eight parts. Rickman died in 2016 at the age of 69.
Robert Hardy (Cornelius Fudge)
Robert Hardy was seen in the role of Cornelius Fudge in four parts and thus half of all “Harry Potter” films. He had his last appearance in 2007 in “Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix”. The character actor, who had been in front of the camera since the early 1950s, turned 91 and died in 2017.
Helen McCrory (Narcissa Malfoy)
In the sixth film in the “Harry Potter” series, Helen McCrory slipped into the role of “Narcissa Malfoy” for the first time. She became better known in the role of “Polly Gray” in the Peaky Blinders series. On April 16, 2021, it was announced that the actress died of cancer at the age of just 52.
Roger Lloyd Pack (Bartemius Crouch)
Roger Lloyd Pack starred in Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire and in 2005 took on the role of Bartemius Crouch. In addition, Pack worked in films and series such as “Dame, König, As, Spion”, “Doctor Who” and “The Borgias”. He then died in 2014 at the age of 69.
Eric Sykes (Frank Bryce)
Popular British actor and comedian Eric Sykes took on the role of the frail janitor Frank Bryce in the fourth film “Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire”. In 2012 he passed away with his family after a short illness at the age of 89.
Hazel Douglas (Bathilda Bagshot)
In the first part of “Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows” Hazel Douglas plays the witch and sorcerer historian “Bathila Bagshot”. She was an old friend of Albus Dumbledore and fell victim to Lord Voldemort. In real life, the actress died in 2016 at the age of 92.
Paul Ritter (Eldred Worple)
In addition to his role as magician Eldred Worple in Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince, British actor Paul Ritter was best known for his portrayal of the engineer Anatoly Dyatlov in HBO’s “Chernobyl” and the villain Guy Haines in “Quantum of Solace”. He died of a brain tumor on April 5, 2021 at the age of 54.