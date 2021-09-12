Harry Potter: They were Snape and Co. – 11 stars who have already passed away

After the children’s book series of the same name became an immense success, the “Harry Potter” mania should also be kindled in the cinema from 2001 onwards. With “Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone” director Chris Columbus brought the first of a total of eight films to the big screen and the rest is history. Today the franchise is one of the most famous in recent film history, whose fans are still solving various puzzles from the magical world.

The then young stars Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson and Rupert Grint took off in the main roles, and with “Harry Potter” they should become real superstars. However, in front of the camera they got a lot of shooting help in the form of numerous acting veterans and icons such as Gary Oldman (as Sirius Black) or Ralph Fiennes (Voldemort).

And among them there were also some who have unfortunately passed away in the meantime – but to be forever unforgotten and “Harry Potter” left their unmistakable stamp. Here are eleven of them.