Global Citizen Festival with Billie Eilish and Ed Sheeran

The Global Citizen Festival will take place on September 25th with world stars like Billie Eilish, Ed Sheeran and Coldplay. For the first time, the event will take place in several cities at the same time, as the organizers announced today. These include New York, Paris and London. A 24-hour show is to be created with concerts and political contributions.

The festival promotes more commitment in the fight against poverty and disease and is committed to protecting the climate and the environment. It has often taken place in New York’s Central Park with the participation of numerous music stars. In what form the musicians mentioned will be involved this year is still unclear, said a spokesman.









From the Eiffel Tower to Central Park

There will be live concerts (under the Eiffel Tower in Paris, in Central Park in New York, as well as in London and Los Angeles), and some musicians could just join in or contribute something in another form.

This year’s supporters also include Metallica, The Weeknd, Green Day and many others. The concert will be broadcast on YouTube, Twitter and international TV channels.

Over 20 governments and international politicians support the event, including EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen (CDU). In May, the Global Citizen organization held a major concert to support a global vaccination campaign against Covid-19.

A few months ago, the organization also published an action plan “for a just world after the pandemic”, within the framework of which “Global Citizen Live” takes place.