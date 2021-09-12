Gladiator: Will there be a sequel with Chris Hemsworth?

According to insiders, Russell Crowe and Chris Hemsworth are said to be thinking about making a sequel to “Gladiator”.

It’s been around 20 years since Ridley Scott’s (83) monumental historical action “Gladiator” was released in cinemas. Now the then leading actor Russell Crowe (56) and his colleague Chris Hemsworth (37) are reportedly talking about whether they can possibly turn a successor. That is supposed to have betrayed at least unspecified insiders of the weekly magazine “New Idea”. As early as 2018, however, there were reports that Scott was working on a “Gladiator” sequel, although the blockbuster doesn’t really leave room for a sequel.









Could he play Crowe’s son?



Allegedly, Hemsworth is currently trying to convince Crowe of a successor. According to the report, the two are said to have already exchanged ideas for a script. Originally, Hemsworth’s wife Elsa Pataky (44), who often joked that the actors could be father and son, cemented the plan for the two. According to the insider, Crowe believes that Hemsworth is the only actor who could credibly portray his son.

However, there is still no confirmation that these conversations really took place. Whether a sequel to “Gladiator” could actually make it onto the screen is still in the stars. What is certain is that Crowe will most likely be seen next to his colleague in “Thor: Love and Thunder”. While the 37-year-old will again be the god of thunder, Crowe will play a small role in the blockbuster, as several US industry newspapers recently reported.

