“Gladiator” Russell Crowe meets “Thor” Chris Hemsworth – BZ Berlin

Oscar winner Russell Crowe (56, “Gladiator”) is supposed to play a secret role in the next “Thor” sequel. At the side of main actor Chris Hemsworth (37) as the god of thunder, Crowe will have a small appearance in “Thor: Love and Thunder”, reported the US industry journals “Deadline.com” and “Hollywood Reporter” on Monday.









The native New Zealander posted a photo of himself with Hemsworth and his wife Elsa Pataky in front of the Sydney skyline over the weekend. Filming recently started in Australia.

Here you will find content from Instagram In order to interact with or display content from social networks, we need your consent. Activate social networks

After “Thor: Day of Decision” (2017), the New Zealand director Taika Waititi is also directing the fourth part of the Nordic gods saga. He wants to get Tessa Thompson, Natalie Portman, Christian Bale and Melissa McCarthy in front of the camera. The cinema release is planned for May 2022.

also read

► According to criticism from a Twitter user – Russell Crowe defends his own film

► Chris Hemsworth has to put on a lot of muscle for his new role

After “Thor” (2011) directed by Kenneth Branagh and “Thor – The Dark Kingdom” (2013) by Alan Taylor, Waititi gave his god of thunder in 2017 an unusually humorous and self-deprecating touch.