For better times: Johnny Depp hopes for a better 2021 – entertainment

Johnny Depp hopes for a better future Photo: Tom Rose / Shutterstock.com





2020 was extremely difficult for many people. Hollywood star Johnny Depp now wishes his fans that the coming year will be better.

A new year will begin in a few days. Johnny Depp (57, “Pirates of the Caribbean”) hopes that the coming months will be easier than 2020, which was catastrophic for many people mainly because of the corona pandemic. The Hollywood star writes to his fans on Instagram: “This year was so difficult for so many. To better times.” He sends his love and respect forever. Depp shared a photo with Shane MacGowan (63), the singer of the Pogues, which was taken on the set of the film “Crock of Gold”.









Difficult months

Depp has made a lot of negative headlines recently. A London court has dismissed the actor’s lawsuit against the British tabloid “The Sun”, which called him a “woman thug”. The process had previously degenerated into another war of roses between the Hollywood star and his ex-wife Amber Heard (34), with whom he was married from 2015 to 2017. Both made serious allegations against each other.

Depp also had to relinquish his role as Gellert Grindelwald in the third part of the “Fantastic Beasts” series. In November it became known that Mads Mikkelsen (55, “Hannibal”) will replace his colleague. According to media reports, Depp is said to have received the full fee for the engagement anyway.





