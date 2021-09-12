Emma Stone in Safdie Brothers’ new Showtime series

With Good Time and Uncut Gems, the Safdie brothers have become two of the most interesting young directors. At Showtime they produce the series The Curse, which Emma Stone has now joined.

If you can hire an actress of the caliber of Emma Stone, nothing stands in the way of a series order. The Safdie brothers Benny and Josh are allowed to continue with their Showtime comedy The Curse – and with the Oscar winner, who can be seen through “La La Land“,”Zombie land“,”Superbad“And the Netflix series Maniac knows.

Also there: Nathan Fielder (Nathan For You), who is not only supposed to direct, but also one of the leading roles. Incidentally, the same applies to the author Benny Safdie, because he too is drawn to the camera. Together with his brother Josh, he has won acclaimed films such as “Good time“With Robert Pattinson and”Uncut Gems“Famous with Adam Sandler.









At the center of the story is a newly married couple who, in their own television program, deal with an alleged curse that is supposed to be on their relationship. Fielder plays the husband, while Benny Safdie appears as the producer of the said HGTV show, which has the beautiful title “Flip anthropy” wearing. Stone, of course, plays the wife.

Officially, it is a fictitious story, which has a surprising number of parallels to the couple Tarek El Moussa and Christina Anstead. These were the stars of the real HGTV show “Flip or flop“Which actually ended with the two getting divorced. The greater the success of the show, the worse it was for love …

“The wild intelligence and wit of the incomparable Emma Stone make her the perfect partner for the brilliant minds of the Safdie brothers and the subversive comedy by Nathan Fielder“Said Amy Israel, executive vice president, Showtime series programming. “Together they promise to deliver a groundbreaking satire that is both unexpected and deeply human. Showtime continues to shine as a beacon for visionary filmmakers looking to create their ambitious, one-of-a-kind series.”