Emma Stone cannot imagine life without Ryan Gosling

Ryan Gosling has a special place in the heart of Emma Stone. No wonder, they have already been in front of the camera three times: in 2011 for the comedy “Crazy, Stupid, Love.”, In 2012 they shot the crime thriller “Gangster Squad” and in 2016 they conquered as lovers in the musical film “La La Land” Cinema screen.

That Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling have a deep friendship far away from the film set became clear during a question and answer session at the Telluride Film Festival in Colorado.

There the “La La Land” actress described Ryan Gosling as a “dear, wonderful friend”. Furthermore, the 29-year-old revealed: “I can not imagine what my life would be without Ryan.”

Emma Stone also gave a reason. Accordingly, she has been able to learn a lot from Ryan Gosling over the years. “He is great to work with because he is very helpful […]. And he’s taught me a lot when it comes to being generous. “









A new joint film is not yet back, but Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling can probably enjoy themselves together at the award ceremonies in the upcoming award season. While Eva Mendes’ husband has a good chance of receiving nominations with the flick “The First Man” or “Aufbruch zum Mond”, Emma Stone can hope for a prize thanks to her role in the historical drama “The Favorite”.

