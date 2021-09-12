Sunday, September 12, 2021
HomeNewsEmma Stone cannot imagine life without Ryan Gosling
News

Emma Stone cannot imagine life without Ryan Gosling

By Arjun Sethi
0
57




Ryan Gosling has a special place in the heart of Emma Stone. No wonder, they have already been in front of the camera three times: in 2011 for the comedy “Crazy, Stupid, Love.”, In 2012 they shot the crime thriller “Gangster Squad” and in 2016 they conquered as lovers in the musical film “La La Land” Cinema screen.

That Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling have a deep friendship far away from the film set became clear during a question and answer session at the Telluride Film Festival in Colorado.

There the “La La Land” actress described Ryan Gosling as a “dear, wonderful friend”. Furthermore, the 29-year-old revealed: “I can not imagine what my life would be without Ryan.”

Emma Stone also gave a reason. Accordingly, she has been able to learn a lot from Ryan Gosling over the years. “He is great to work with because he is very helpful […]. And he’s taught me a lot when it comes to being generous. “




A new joint film is not yet back, but Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling can probably enjoy themselves together at the award ceremonies in the upcoming award season. While Eva Mendes’ husband has a good chance of receiving nominations with the flick “The First Man” or “Aufbruch zum Mond”, Emma Stone can hope for a prize thanks to her role in the historical drama “The Favorite”.

More on this subject

The 75th Venice Film Festival runs until September 8th. Here you will find the “Best Dressed” of the last few days.

Instead of Emma Stone: Actress Emma Watson is supposed to take on a role in “Little Women”. Here you can read why Emma Stone decided not to play this role.

New arrivals: Find the Netflix highlights for September here.


Previous articleArmin Laschet’s private life: what is known about his wife and son?
Next articleWill Smith shares an honest photo of his body
Arjun Sethi
Passionate guitarist, gamer and writer. Lives for the perfect review, and scrapes texts until they are razor-sharp.
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Trending News

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

CodeList.biz an online gaming news website started to provide trust. Code List an online gaming news portal started as an honest effort to provide users with unbiased and well-suited information on the latest and trending news.

Contact us: contact@yoursite.com

FOLLOW US

© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv