Elyas M’Barek & Selena Gomez more attractive than Leonardo DiCaprio & Heidi Klum

According to a representative survey by Allergan Aesthetics, Elyas and Selena have the most attractive chin shapes of all time.

It’s all about the chin

Usually actors and musicians make it into the limelight after showing their skills in front of the camera or on stage, putting on a wonderful show and knocking everyone off their feet. But not only the voice or the talent are in the foreground these days. The appearance of the respective celebrity also counts. And it was precisely for this reason that the Irish pharmaceutical company Allergan asked itself which chin shape was most in demand in Germany. And according to a representative survey of Germans between the ages of 16 and 64, there was only one answer:

For men, Elyas M’Barek had the chin forward and did better than Hollywood actor Leonardo DiCaprio or “Twilight” star Robert Pattinson. Among the prominent women, Reese Witherspoon, Heidi Klum and Selena Gomez were available. Lo and behold The latter actress and singer was able to steal the show from both women and shine with her chin.

Around the chin

“According to the principles of aesthetics, a face and also the chin-jaw line appear attractive if they have ideal proportions, angles and certain relationships to one another. The shape of Elyas M’Barek fulfills this principle most of the requested jaw shapes. Leonardo DiCaprio, on the other hand, has a chin that is too narrow in relation to the proportions of his face. […] Robert Pattinson has a clearly distinctive chin line, but from an aesthetic point of view, a chin that is too small and too pointed. Rather unusual for the role. Because all superheroes – and, by the way, all previous US presidents – have one thing in common: a distinctive chin, ”said Dr. Babak Esfahani, specialist in plastic and aesthetic surgery in Cologne, on the results.









In the further course of the evaluations, Dr. Babak Esfahani also took a look at the face and chin shapes of the three selected women and explained the decision in favor of Gomez as follows: “For women, the oval face shape with a V-shape in the lower chin area is perceived as feminine and attractive. Not only the perfect finish of the chin plays an important role, but also certain highlights and light reflections on the chin. Selena Gomez meets these criteria. […] From an aesthetic point of view, Heidi Klum’s chin is too wide and Reese Witherspoon’s chin is too long and rounded vertically. “

A date with Selena?

However, if you have a chin like Robert Pattinson or Reese Witherspoon, you don’t have to worry about not being attractive enough to people around you. The specialist in plastic and aesthetic surgery added: “A holistic view of the face is important. Taste and preferences can be argued, but there are principles of aesthetics. The chin or the jawline must fit into the overall appearance of the face and adapt – this is the only way it looks natural, harmonious and therefore attractive. “

Well, would we have clarified that. Incidentally, if Elyas M’Barek continues to be single, he could soon end up with Selena Gomez. In the interview, the American all-round talent already stated that he only had to ask her about a mutual rendezvous …