Disney wants to show the remaining new films in the cinema first

US-film giant Disney has announced that all new films premiering by the end of the year will be shown in theaters first. The animated film “Encanto” will hit cinemas on November 24th and will not appear on Disney’s streaming platform until December 24th, the company announced on Friday. This is a great relief for the cinema industry.

Other planned Disney films, including “The Last Duel” by Ridley Scott, “Eternals” by Marvel Studios and “West Side Story” by Steven Spielberg, are also expected to be shown in theaters for at least 45 days before releasing elsewhere will.

Disney’s decision has been eagerly awaited by cinema operators, as many US film companies either first published their productions on their own streaming platforms during the corona pandemic, or the films were released in cinemas and online at the same time . As a result, the cinemas lost significant revenue – and not just them.

Hollywood star Scarlett Johansson had sued Disney because the group was also offering the superhero film “Black Widow” on its streaming platform at the same time as it was released in theaters. Johansson lost millions of dollars as a result of Disney’s contract to give her a share of the box office revenue.







