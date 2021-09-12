Sunday, September 12, 2021
HomeNewsDisney wants to show the remaining new films in the cinema first
News

Disney wants to show the remaining new films in the cinema first

By Vimal Kumar
0
51




US-film giant Disney has announced that all new films premiering by the end of the year will be shown in theaters first. The animated film “Encanto” will hit cinemas on November 24th and will not appear on Disney’s streaming platform until December 24th, the company announced on Friday. This is a great relief for the cinema industry.

Other planned Disney films, including “The Last Duel” by Ridley Scott, “Eternals” by Marvel Studios and “West Side Story” by Steven Spielberg, are also expected to be shown in theaters for at least 45 days before releasing elsewhere will.

Disney’s decision has been eagerly awaited by cinema operators, as many US film companies either first published their productions on their own streaming platforms during the corona pandemic, or the films were released in cinemas and online at the same time . As a result, the cinemas lost significant revenue – and not just them.

Hollywood star Scarlett Johansson had sued Disney because the group was also offering the superhero film “Black Widow” on its streaming platform at the same time as it was released in theaters. Johansson lost millions of dollars as a result of Disney’s contract to give her a share of the box office revenue.





Previous articleBitcoin is fighting for $ 46,000, Polkadot leads Altcoins with 10% plus
Next articleElyas M’Barek & Selena Gomez more attractive than Leonardo DiCaprio & Heidi Klum
Vimal Kumar
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Trending News

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

CodeList.biz an online gaming news website started to provide trust. Code List an online gaming news portal started as an honest effort to provide users with unbiased and well-suited information on the latest and trending news.

Contact us: contact@yoursite.com

FOLLOW US

© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv