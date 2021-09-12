Deutschlandfunk Kultur – cultural news

Cultural news

Saturday September 11th 2021

Abortion drama wins Golden Lion The 78th Venice International Film Festival ended on Saturday evening with the award ceremony. The Golden Lion goes to the abortion drama “L’événement” by French director Audrey Diwan. The jury’s grand prize, the second most important award of the festival, went to “È stata la mano di Dio” (The Hand of God). New Zealander Jane Campion accepted the award for best director for the brother drama “The Power of the Dog”. The jury honored the Spanish Penélope Cruz as best actress for “Madres paralelas. The award for best actor went to John Arcilla for the Filipino corruption drama” On the Job: The Missing 8 “. The US actress Maggie Gyllenhaal won for” The Lost Daughter “the award for the best screenplay. The Italian caving film” Il buco “by Michelangelo Frammartino received the special prize of the jury.

Concert with 50,000 spectators After the last remaining corona restrictions in Denmark were lifted, the rock band “The Minds of 99” invited to a sold-out concert in the Parken Stadium on Saturday evening. 50,000 fans should attend the performance in the Danish capital. According to the organizer, the band is the first to play a stadium show with full audience capacity in Europe since the pandemic began. In the hours before the concert, you could get vaccinated against the corona virus near the stadium. As the Danish Ministry of Culture announced on Saturday, such pop-up vaccination stations will also be set up before other larger concerts and events in the coming period. The aim of the vaccination campaign is above all to reach younger people.

Klaus Theweleit received the Adorno Prize 2021 The writer and cultural theorist Klaus Theweleit has received the Theodor W. Adorno Prize of the City of Frankfurt, endowed with 50,000 euros. The city announced that the author was one of the “most influential and at the same time most original German-speaking cultural and literary theorists”. His work “Männerphantasien” on the body politics of fascism is considered a standard work of critical social theory. Theweleit has been working consistently since the 1970s on topics that have continued to affect the present day, praised the award’s board of trustees. The Theodor W. Adorno Prize has been awarded every three years by the city of Frankfurt since 1977 in memory of the Frankfurt philosopher and main proponent of so-called critical theory. The award serves to promote and recognize outstanding achievements in the fields of philosophy, music, theater and film.

500 Francis Bacon counterfeits seized In Italy, police confiscated 500 works by the British painter Francis Bacon on suspicion of forgery. In addition, cash and other valuables worth around 3 million euros were seized. This is reported by the British newspaper “The Guardian”. According to this, a group of five is accused of fraud and money laundering and of having certified counterfeit works of art and brought them into circulation. The main suspect is a collector from Bologna, who has already been suspected in two other investigations since 2018. Francis Bacon is known for his triptychs, one of which, “Three Studies of Lucian Freud”, was auctioned at Christie’s in New York in 2013 for the equivalent of around 120.5 million euros. This makes it one of the ten most expensive paintings ever to be sold at auction.







Disney wants to show new films in the cinema first US film giant Disney has announced that it will first show all new films that premiere by the end of the year in theaters. The animated film “Encanto” but also “The Last Duel” by Ridley Scott, “Eternals” by Marvel Studios and “West Side Story” by Steven Spielberg will be shown in cinemas for at least 45 days before being released elsewhere. Disney’s decision has been eagerly awaited by cinema operators, as many US film companies either first published their productions on their own streaming platforms during the corona pandemic, or the films were released in cinemas and online at the same time . As a result, the cinemas lost significant revenue – but not only them. Hollywood star Scarlett Johansson had sued Disney because the group was also offering the superhero film “Black Widow” on its streaming platform at the same time as it was released in theaters. Johansson lost millions of dollars because she was contractually entitled to a share of the cinema revenues.

First find of pterosaurs in Chile confirmed Researchers in Chile have for the first time confirmed the discovery of a pterosaur of the genus Rhamphorhynchus in the southern hemisphere. The find shows that the spread of this group has been greater than previously known, said a spokesman for the University of Chile. The creature would have had a wingspan of up to six feet, a long tail, and a pointed muzzle with sharp, forward-pointing teeth. The Rhamphorhynchus lived around 160 million years ago. The fossilized remains of the pterosaur had already been found in the Atacama Desert in 2009. It is the first specimen to be discovered on the prehistoric supercontinent of Gondwana, which today forms, among other things, the land mass of Latin America. According to Alarcón, all known finds of the pterosaur come from the northern hemisphere, especially from Europe.

Digital smiley will be auctioned for the first time The first digital smiley will be auctioned in the USA. The auction house Heritage Auctions in Dallas, Texas, announced that the emoji will be auctioned online until September 23. The character combination 🙂 was first suggested for use in this context by the computer scientist Scott Fahlman of the University of Pittsburgh on September 19, 1982. He is now considered by many to be the forefather of the digital smiley. The starting bid for the so-called NFT, which contains Fahlman’s original notice on an online university notice board, is $ 1,000, according to Heritage Auctions. An NFT (non-fungible token) is a type of digital certificate of authenticity: there can be any number of identical copies of the item, but only this one can be considered the original.

30 million euros flood aid for culture According to Minister of State for Culture Monika Grütters, 30 million euros have already been made available from the federal government’s flood aid package this year for development measures, especially in the field of culture. The funds should in particular contribute to the repair of damage to cultural institutions and monuments in public or non-profit sponsorship as well as to archival material from private associations, foundations and non-profit institutions, according to Grütters. According to the information, ten special emergency containers with equipment and materials for the protection of cultural property are to be purchased in the short term, which can later also be used nationwide for disaster management.