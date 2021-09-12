Sunday, September 12, 2021
HomeNewsCrypto Market Report: How Bitcoin & Co. Are Moving Today | ...
News

Crypto Market Report: How Bitcoin & Co. Are Moving Today | news

By Hasan Sheikh
0
84




The price of Bitcoin rose to $ 45,914.35 today, compared to $ 45,146.78 the previous day.

The Bitcoin Cash price soared to $ 643.78 after trading at $ 635.54 the previous day.

advertisement

Do you want to invest in Bitcoin? We explain the possibilities to you
Here you can easily buy and sell Bitcoin

The Ethereum price climbed to $ 3,421.32. The Ethereum exceeded the previous day’s level of 3,262.71 US dollars.




The Litecoin course presents itself as a plus. This is currently trading at $ 182.03. The previous day the rate was still at $ 178.14.

The Ripple is worth $ 1.108 on Sunday. The Ripple price rose compared to the previous day when it was still at 1.079 US dollars.

The Cardano price is trading at $ 2.605. The day before, the Cardano was still at $ 2,623.

The Monero course has picked up. At noon, the Monero rose to $ 255.20 after trading at $ 249.43 the day before.

The IOTA course is presented with a green sign compared to the previous day. Most recently, the IOTA stood at $ 1.498.

The Verge course stagnated on Sunday. The Verge price was quoted at $ 0.0247 after trading at $ 0.0240 the previous day.

The Stellar course presents itself in the plus. This is currently trading at $ 0.3304. The day before, the rate had been $ 0.3243.

The NEM rate has risen to $ 0.1853. The day before, this was $ 0.1809.

The Dash price rose to $ 203.80. The day before, the cryptocurrency was worth $ 193.45.

The NEO is worth $ 50.22 on Sunday. The NEO price rose compared to the previous day when it was still trading at 48.89 US dollars.

Finanzen.net editorial team

Image sources: Travis Wolfe / Shutterstock.com, Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com


Previous articleNewcomer Jabari Banks: Will Smith’s successor in the Prince of Bel Air reboot has been found – entertainment
Next article“Like it”: Will Adam Sandler’s children also be actors?
Hasan Sheikh
Hasan, who loves technology and games, is studying Computer Engineering at Delhi JNU. He has been writing technology news since 2016.
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Trending News

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

CodeList.biz an online gaming news website started to provide trust. Code List an online gaming news portal started as an honest effort to provide users with unbiased and well-suited information on the latest and trending news.

Contact us: contact@yoursite.com

FOLLOW US

© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv