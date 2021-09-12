Crypto Market Report: How Bitcoin & Co. Are Moving Today | news

Forex in this article

The price of Bitcoin rose to $ 45,914.35 today, compared to $ 45,146.78 the previous day.

The Bitcoin Cash price soared to $ 643.78 after trading at $ 635.54 the previous day.



The Ethereum price climbed to $ 3,421.32. The Ethereum exceeded the previous day’s level of 3,262.71 US dollars.









The Litecoin course presents itself as a plus. This is currently trading at $ 182.03. The previous day the rate was still at $ 178.14.

The Ripple is worth $ 1.108 on Sunday. The Ripple price rose compared to the previous day when it was still at 1.079 US dollars.

The Cardano price is trading at $ 2.605. The day before, the Cardano was still at $ 2,623.

The Monero course has picked up. At noon, the Monero rose to $ 255.20 after trading at $ 249.43 the day before.

The IOTA course is presented with a green sign compared to the previous day. Most recently, the IOTA stood at $ 1.498.

The Verge course stagnated on Sunday. The Verge price was quoted at $ 0.0247 after trading at $ 0.0240 the previous day.

The Stellar course presents itself in the plus. This is currently trading at $ 0.3304. The day before, the rate had been $ 0.3243.

The NEM rate has risen to $ 0.1853. The day before, this was $ 0.1809.

The Dash price rose to $ 203.80. The day before, the cryptocurrency was worth $ 193.45.

The NEO is worth $ 50.22 on Sunday. The NEO price rose compared to the previous day when it was still trading at 48.89 US dollars.

