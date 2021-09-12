COVID dystopia: Trailer for Michael Bay’s Songbird landed

++ Update from November 17th, 2020: In the USA leaves Songbird the cinemas to be released directly as a premium VoD title on December 11th and then on a major streaming platform next year. That has STXfilms announced.

++ Update from October 30th, 2020: There comes the first one Songbird-Trailer fluttered in! Together with the synopsis and the info on who is playing whom.

The COVID-23 virus has mutated and the world is in its fourth year of lockdown. Infected Americans are being ripped from their homes and placed in quarantine camps known as “Q-Zones” from which there is no escape. But a few brave souls defend themselves against the forces of oppression. In the midst of this dystopian landscape, a fearless courier, Nico (KJ Apa, Riverdale), who is immune to the deadly pathogen, hope and love with Sara (Sofia Carson, Descendants) even though their lockdown prohibits them from physical contact. When Sara is believed to be infected, Nico races desperately through the empty streets of Los Angeles in search of the only thing that can save her from captivity – or worse …

In the other roles: Demi Moore and Bradley Whitford (Get out) as a wealthy couple who could hold the key to Nico's mission, Alexandra Daddario as a singer who is involved in a tricky and forbidden affair, Paul Walter Hauser (The Richard Jewell case) as an invalid war veteran whose best friend – a drone named Max – are his eyes and ears in a world that left him behind, Craig Robinson as Nico's boss and Peter Stormare as the corrupt head of the city's "health" authority, which seizes the infected and transports them to the Q-Zone.









++ News from October 30th, 2020: The first feature film to be shot in Los Angeles amid the coronavirus pandemic is Songbird. And this is how it happened: On the very first day after parts of the USA went into lockdown on March 13th, filmmaker Adam Mason received a call from his writing partner Simon Boyes, who had the “crazy idea” for it. Together they worked out a concept in no time and brought in the previous one as a producer Paramount-Presidents Adam Goodman and a certain Michael Bay on board.

When the cast was determined, which in addition to the two main actors KJ Apa and Sofia Carson also includes Demi Moore, Alexandra Daddario, Craig Robinson, Peter Stormare, Paul Walter Hauser and Bradley Whitford, filming began on July 8, with strict security measures, frequent Corona -Tests and a small crew of less than forty people a day. After only 17 days everything was in the box, and now it has Entertainment Weekly a poster and the first pictures for us.

Songbird Set in 2024, when COVID-23 has mutated to the point (the death rate is over 50% and the virus is killing at an accelerated pace), that the world is in its fourth year of lockdown and infected Americans are leaving their homes and themselves must be placed in quarantine storage. Nico (Apa), a frontline bike courier protected by his COVID immunity, spends his days cycling around town making deliveries. He finds hope and love with Sara (Carson), who is stuck in her apartment and has to fear at any time that she will be caught by the city’s health authorities – although they never really met because of the strict lockdown protocols. It is a dystopian, terrifying world, however Songbird is a romantic film about two people who want to be together but can’t, says Mason. Like “Romeo and Juliet”, only that they are separated from each other by Sara’s front door and the virus.