Cocktail classics with Eva Green: Campari Calendar 2015 – Gourmet Worlds

In the 16th edition of the cult calendar with the motto Mythology Mixology, Campari and title star Eva Green honor the story of the twelve most popular cocktail classics with Campari

The protagonist Eva Green presents them in a series of impressive outfits designed by well-known designers such as Vivienne Westwood or Versace. Eva Green on her work on the prestigious calendar: “This year the stories are closer than ever to the heart of Campari – I am honored to be a part of it.”

The pictures of the calendar were shot by the art photographer Julia Fullerton-Batten. She is the first woman ever to stand behind the camera for a Campari calendar. Julia’s unmistakable style of creative sets and cinematic lighting is reflected in every picture on this year’s theme “Mythology Mixology”.









Julia Fullerton-Batten herself about her work: “I am delighted that I got the chance to design the Campari calendar 2015 with Eva Green. My own work has always been characterized by the staging of stories and so this shoot was particularly good for me to my heart. I hope the Campari fans love the result as much as I do. “

Bob Kunze-Concewitz, CEO of Gruppo Campari, about the calendar: “This year we have a particularly intense and personal connection to the calendar. The theme of ‘Mythology Mixology’ embodies the Campari brand in a special way – then, now and in Future. It takes Campari fans on an exciting and captivating journey through time. Eva Green combines classic beauty with a modern and contemporary attitude that reflects the versatility of the brand. “

The Campari calendar with a limited edition of 9,999 copies worldwide is not for sale, but is only given to special friends of Campari. The pictures of the calendar will not be withheld from Campari fans: All photos and cocktail recipes will be shared with the community via the Campari social media channels under #CampariCalendar.

The theme of the calendar, “Mythology Mixology”, was created by Leo Burnett Milan in close collaboration with Julia Fullerton-Batten. L&A Milan is responsible for the production of the calendar with the support of Film Positive Budapest.