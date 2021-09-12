“Cinderella” film with Camila Cabello: start has been postponed

All film fans have to wait a little longer. Almost a year ago, the shooting of the remake of “Cinderella“. In the lead role: Camila Cabello (23), who makes her acting debut in the classic fairy tale. The singer was in front of the camera for this project until October 2020 Cinema starts up. But it will now take longer than planned before it will appear on the big screen.

Originally “Cinderella” was supposed to start on February 5th. Because the cinemas are still closed due to the current health crisis and the tightened lockdown, Sony, the studio responsible, has decided to postpone it. “You are invited. ‘Cinderella‘will be released in July 2021 “, it says in a statement Instagram. It is now planned that the fairy tale adaptation with Camila, Idina Menzel (49), Pierce Brosnan (67) and Billy Porter (51) will be released as a fairy godmother on July 16.

“Cinderella” isn’t the only production whose start has been delayed. Sony has also rescheduled the dates of “Ghostbusters: Afterlife” and the action flick “Uncharted” with Tom Holland (24) in the lead role. The latter should actually appear on the screen in July – but now it is not expected until February 11, 2022.









Camila Cabello in London in March 2020

Camila Cabello at the Global Awards in London in March 2020

Tom Holland at the “Onward” premiere in London in February 2020

