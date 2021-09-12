Chris Hemsworth celebrates mega successes as a movie hero, but the attractive Hollywood star has a big problem, because he lacks this one thing for perfect happiness.

As soon as a big action film in Hollywood is cast with Chris Hemsworth, 37, it attracts countless fans to the cinema and the films become box office hits. Over 47 million followers follow his every step on Instagram. But the born Australian has a completely unexpected problem despite his mega success at the box office.

Chris Hemsworth: “My muscles are in the way”



37-year-old Hemsworth has spent numerous hours every day in the gym for the past decade to convincingly play the role of muscular “Thor” in the Marvel films. But while he has spent the time and effort trying to look like the Norse mythological god, Hemsworth believes that is exactly what gets in the way of his being taken seriously as an actor in Hollywood. “There is an aesthetic that the role requires,” says Chris in a new interview with The Telegraph.

For more serious roles, he’d have to put on a few pounds



“Bodybuilding is seen as vanity. Only when I put on a few pounds or lost unhealthy weight would there be other film offers and Hollywood would take me seriously as an actor. The training and education of the past ten years has been a full-time job,” says Chris . “That and then a 12-hour day of shooting – that’s a real challenge. But it’s also incredibly rewarding – you have to look at it like a professional athlete.” Hemsworth is currently in front of the camera for the next film in the series “Thor: Love and Thunder”.









At this point, our editorial team has integrated content from Instagram. Due to your data protection settings, this content was not loaded in order to protect your privacy. PRIVACY SETTINGS Here you can change the settings for the providers whose content you want to display. These providers may set cookies and collect information about your browser and other criteria determined by the respective provider. Further information can be found in the data protection information.

Chris Hemsworth: “I don’t want to look like Popeye”



During the corona pandemic, he trained for this film for 12 months: “I’m probably the most muscular now I’ve ever been for all of Thors.” Even his stunt double has trouble keeping up. “I don’t want to look like Popeye, but I used the time at home to research various training methods,” says Chris. “I’ve probably overtrained for years. People who build muscle often fail to realize that it’s a sport that shouldn’t be seven days a week, two hours a day.” In any case, his wife, model Elsa Pataky, 44, still seems to be enthusiastic about her muscle hero.

Sources used: The Telegraph, People Magazine

Gala Los Angeles