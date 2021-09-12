Celebrity News: Golden Dog Palm for Tilda Swinton – Panorama

Open detailed view (Photo: Vadim Ghirda / AP)

Tilda Swinton, 60, Oscar winner from Scotland, won the golden dog palm. Better to say: Snowbear, Dora and Rosy, Tilda Swinton’s Springer Spaniels, have won the golden dog palm. The three four-legged friends were awarded the alternative film prize for animals in Cannes for their appearance in “The Souvenir Part II”. “To be honest, it’s a must-have prize,” said Swinton at the award ceremony. “We’d been looking at it for years.” The dog palm is presented in the form of a leather collar, this year it was awarded for the 20th time – according to the latest research (Ideker formula) this corresponds to about 78.9 spaniel years.

Rhys McClenaghan, 21, Irish gymnast, has subjected the beds in the Olympic Village in Tokyo to a hop test. In doing so, he refuted a report by the US gossip site Page Six About the alleged “anti-sex beds”, which are made of cardboard and broke when subjected to double exposure. In this way, the organizers wanted to ensure that the athletes adhere to the Corona distance requirement. McClenaghan shared a video on Twitter showing him jumping around on his Olympic bed. It is indeed made of cardboard, but the fact that it collapses when you move abruptly is “fake news”.









Matt Damon, 50, US actor, has a critic from within the family. His 15-year-old daughter Isabella refuses to watch films such as “Good Will Hunting” that she might find good, the actor told CBS. “She just likes to let me out.” She said of his action fantasy film “The Great Wall”: “Dad, there’s nothing great about that.” This is how his daughter makes sure that he doesn’t take off.

Katharina Thalbach, 67, actress, has a heart for bizarre characters. At the Kudammbühnen in Berlin she plays detective Hercule Poirot in “Murder on the Orient Express”. He not only had their size and was “the best detective in the world,” Thalbach told the German press agency. But he is also a very bizarre character. “And of course that gives me a lot of pleasure.” Why do these figures lie to you like that? “I don’t know. Somehow I probably have a great weakness for the strange beings of this world.”

Dietmar and Martina Sawatzke, both 70, married couple from Hayna in northern Saxony, celebrated Christmas afterwards. They put up a Christmas tree with 60 candles and invited friends and relatives to dinner (Barbarie duck breast with red cabbage and dumplings), to which Heintje’s “White Christmas” sounded. The winter decorations, consisting of a larger than life Santa Claus and a reindeer sleigh, could not be missing in the garden either. “Our last Christmas was only very small. As everywhere,” said Dietmar Sawatzke of the German press agency. “My wife always said: That was nothing this time. We have to make up for that!”