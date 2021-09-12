Sunday, September 12, 2021
HomeNewsCameron Diaz wasn't the first choice for "The Mask" with Jim Carrey
News

Cameron Diaz wasn’t the first choice for “The Mask” with Jim Carrey

By Vimal Kumar
0
47




She should become Tina

Anna Nicole Smith was actually intended for the role. The model, who died in 2007, was director Chuck Russell (61) ‘s first choice, as casting boss Fern Champion told the industry journal “Variety”. But he soon said goodbye to the idea, as Russell explains. “We met. Anna was charming and lively, but she didn’t have the other qualities that were needed for the role.” He didn’t even let her audition scenes afterwards.




A coincidence brought Diaz, who was still a model at the time, the job. Champion explains that she looked at the top models of the time, but couldn’t find a suitable candidate. So she just asked a friend with a modeling agency who had their offices in the same building. “There is this one girl,” she was told – and that one girl was Diaz.

No alternative

Champion was completely blown away by Diaz at the first meeting, even though she had no acting experience. During the casting process, she took acting and dancing lessons. When Russell first met Diaz, he too was convinced: “If it was up to me, she was the only candidate for the role after her first audition. And then I saw her chemistry with Jim.” Eight more audition sessions later, he finally convinced the producers of Diaz.

spot on news


Previous articleStar cut: This is how Leonardo DiCaprio’s nineties hairstyle works
Next articleAngelina Jolie: Mother’s Day is her favorite day of the year
Vimal Kumar
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Trending News

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

CodeList.biz an online gaming news website started to provide trust. Code List an online gaming news portal started as an honest effort to provide users with unbiased and well-suited information on the latest and trending news.

Contact us: contact@yoursite.com

FOLLOW US

© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv