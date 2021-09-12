Cameron Diaz sticks to her most drastic decision

Since then, Diaz has rarely commented on the subject. On her colleague’s talk show Kevin Hart “Hart to Heart” made her an exception. When asked about her retirement from the acting business, she replied: “When you’re doing something at a really high level over a long period of time,” other parts of you have to be “somehow passed on to others.”

Far-reaching lifestyle

She had reached a point where she could no longer cope with her everyday life. “I just wanted to manage my life myself again. My daily routine is literally what I have in my hands.” Diaz does not regret her decision to turn her back on Hollywood.









The actress has been a rock musician since 2015 Benji Madden married. Their first daughter came in December 2019 Raddix on the world. Working as an actress left no room for a private life, said Diaz once about her film career. Her breakthrough came in 1998 with the romantic comedy “Crazy About Mary”. This was followed by other film successes such as “Being John Malkovich”, “Love Doesn’t Need Holidays” or “Knight and Day”. Diaz was considered one of the highest paid stars in Hollywood. “I’d worked so hard for so long, making movies, and it’s such a drag,” she said. “I just decided that I want other things in life.”