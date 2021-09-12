Are you waiting for “Bumblebee 2” or “Transformers 6”? We have good news for you. So it is currently with the next film in the series.

We already know that about “Bumblebee 2” and “Transformers 6”.

“Bumblebee 2” or “Transformers 6”? So it is with Rise Of The Beasts “

Most recently, fans were able to immerse themselves in the world of the “Transformers” series in 2018 with the help of the spin-off “Bumblebee”. But what’s next? Is it “Bumblebee 2“give or”Transformers 6“?





“Bumblebee 2” or “Transformers 6”?

At first it looked like two projects were being worked on: “Bumblebee 2” and “Transformers 6”. It is now known that there will be a new “Transformers” film. This is entitled “Transformers: Rise Of The Beast” (in German: “Transformers: Rise of the Beasts”). This is apparently a sequel to “Bumblebee” and at the same time the adaptation of “Beast Wars”.









If we look at the main series, “Rise Of The Beast” is the sixth installment in the “Transformers” series. If we include the spin-off “Bumblebee”, we could also speak of “Transformers 7: Rise Of The Beast”.

“Transformers 6” or “Bumblebee 2”: that’s what it’s all about

“Bumblebee” is set in the late 1980s and “Rise Of The Beasts” is apparently building on the spin-off. Transformers 6 is set in 1994 in Brooklyn, New York. It’s about the existing battle between the Autobots and the Decepticons. Add to this the Terrorcons, who according to producer Lorenzo di Bonaventura will be the main villains (according to USA Today Entertainment).

The Terrorcons include the Nissan GTR and Scourge. Optimus Prime and Bumblebee return. We’ll also see more of the female transformer Arcee, who first appeared in “Bumblebee” and transformed into a Ducati 916. Director Steven Caple Jr. saw her in the film and wanted more of her.

“Transformers 6” or “Bumblebee 2”: When in the cinema?

“Transformers: Rise Of The Beasts” is expected to start in German cinemas on June 23, 2022. In the US, the film will be released on June 24, 2022 (according to The Wrap).

“Transformers 6” or “Bumblebee 2”: Who is playing?

Dominique Fishback (“The Hate U Give”, 2018) and Anthony Ramos, who was last seen and heard in the musical “In The Heights” (2021), are part of the new “Transformers” film.

Variety reveals to Anthony Ramos at the Tribeca Festival that the new film would differ from its predecessors in terms of diversity alone: ​​”It was Shia LaBeouf, Mark Wahlberg and Hallie Steinfeld and [jetzt] I. It’s very different. Dominique Fishback – very different. Transformers has transformed “.

“Transformers 6” or “Bumblebee 2”: who is directing?

Steven Caple Jr. will direct Transformers 6: Rise Of The Beasts. He successfully staged “Creed II – Rocky’s Legacy” in 2018. Anthony Ramos is particularly confident about the director:

“Steven Caple Jr. is a visionary, I can’t wait for people to see what this man can do.” In addition, the actor makes a lot of curiosity: “We have come up with some things for you, you could not imagine.”

Joby Harold, who has already written the script for “Bumblebee”, swings the pen again for the script for “Transformers 6”.

Stream all “Transformers” films

While you’re waiting for “Bumblebee 2” or “Transformers 6: Rise Of The Beasts”, you could watch all previous films in the meantime. For example, you can currently stream the entire “Transformers” main series on Amazon Prime Video. Individual films are also shown by other providers such as Netflix or Joyn. And if you’re wondering what happened to Shia LaBeouf’s character after “Transformers 3” while streaming – we’ll tell you here.

