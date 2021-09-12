Britney Spears wants to continue working with substitute guardian Jodi

Britney Spears, 39, has a wish. The pop singer has been externally controlled since 2008 – but for a few months she has been defending herself in court against her father Jamie (69) as a guardian. She has now succeeded: Jamie wants to resign voluntarily from his position. At times, Jodi Montgomery is also considered Britneys Guardian stepped in. The artist wants – regardless of how the guardianship dispute ends in the end – that Jodi remains by her side.

The guardianship would like Britney leave behind you as quickly as possible – but Jodi doesn’t want to banish her from her life, like TMZ now reported. As the medium has learned from several sources, the guardianship expert should remain on the American’s payroll. Jodi would take on various tasks – among other things, the exchange with Britneys Doctors, appointments and the organization of Britneys Employees and leisure activities.

According to media reports, Jodi should have agreed – she would stay, even if Britney no longer needs a guardian. Despite Jamie’s resignation, that is not yet certain. As the stage star’s lawyer had previously explained, the removal of the 69-year-old is only the first step – They could then work to ensure that the guardianship is completely lifted.

advertisement

Jamie Spears, father of pop star Britney Spears

advertisement







Instagram / britneyspears Britney Spears, American musician

advertisement

Britney Spears, singer

Vote show result



Tips for CodeList? Just send an email to: info@codelist.biz