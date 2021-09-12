Bond and other blockbusters in the fall of 2021

1/7 In the 25th Bond film, Daniel Craig slips into the role of secret agent 007 for the last time.

2/7 “Spider-Man: No Way Home” brings the superhero in spider costume back to the big screen.







6/7 The horror has no end: “Halloween Kills” is already considered one of the most brutal horror films of all time.

7/7





Cinema fun for young and old: “The Addams Family 2”.

The cinema industry has been standing still for a year and a half. Streaming providers such as Netflix and Apple TV are booming. Now Hollywood is striking back. With full force: In the next few weeks, blockbuster productions will be released by the dozen, mostly remakes or sequels of old hits. The start is made with the 25th James Bond drama “No Time to Die”, which will be released in cinemas at the end of September.

Hollywood’s mega-offensive is intended to lure people away from the home theater and back to the big screen. The studios earn many times more on cinema tickets sold than if the films are only sold through streaming portals.

The next few months will show whether there will be a great renaissance in cinema or whether film fans will still prefer to press the remote control on the sofa at home even after the pandemic.

SonntagsBlick presents the most important cinema blockbusters of autumn:

The final adventure with Daniel Craig, 53, as 007 is the most anticipated Bond film of all time. The secrecy is huge, so the 25th Bond has so far only seen the actors themselves. The premiere has been postponed several times, but will definitely take place on September 28th in London. On the same day it will also be shown at the Zurich Film Festival. High tension to the last!

Women ensure survival

The science fiction epic “Eternals” is about a human-like people endowed with superpowers. In the epic story, which spans thousands of years, the superstars Angelina Jolie (46), Salma Hayek (55) and “Game of Thrones” actor Kit Harington (34) appear. Women power saves the world!

Love goes through the voice

Remake of the musical classic “West Side Story” from 1961. Directed by Oscar winner Steven Spielberg (74). The roles of Tony and Maria, which Richard Beymer (83) and Natalie Wood (1938–1981) played unforgettable in the 1960s, are played by Ansel Elgort (27) and Rachel Zegler (20). For nostalgics: chicken skin guaranteed!

“Spider-Man: No Way Home” could become the most controversial Marvel film, as a number of characters from the old “Spider-Man” films, who were believed to be dead, were surprisingly involved in the sequel. This should also include the green goblin – the villain of the earlier films – played by cult actor Willem Dafoe (66). As with the new Bond, the highest level of secrecy applies to the story. Action full of amazement!

After more than 20 years, “Matrix: Resurrections” is a reunion with Neo and Trinity, played by Keanu Reeves (57) and Carrie-Ann Moss (54). The views on YouTube show how great the fans’ interest is in the fourth sequel to the “Matrix” franchise. Within less than 24 hours, the teasers for the sci-fi spectacle were accessed millions of times. Cult alarm for sci-fi fans!

Horror icon Michael Myers doesn’t run out of killing. “Halloween Kills”, the umpteenth sequel to the horror classic “Halloween” with Jamie Lee Curtis (62), celebrated its world premiere last week at the Venice Film Festival (I). And is already considered one of the most brutal films of all time. A knife is no longer enough for Myers to spread terror, he recently also needs an ax and chainsaw. Great fun for the hardened!