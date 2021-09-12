Sunday, September 12, 2021
Bond and other blockbusters in the fall of 2021

By Vimal Kumar
    In the 25th Bond film, Daniel Craig slips into the role of secret agent 007 for the last time.

    “Spider-Man: No Way Home” brings the superhero in spider costume back to the big screen.

    The horror has no end: “Halloween Kills” is already considered one of the most brutal horror films of all time.

    Cinema fun for young and old: “The Addams Family 2”.

The cinema industry has been standing still for a year and a half. Streaming providers such as Netflix and Apple TV are booming. Now Hollywood is striking back. With full force: In the next few weeks, blockbuster productions will be released by the dozen, mostly remakes or sequels of old hits. The start is made with the 25th James Bond drama “No Time to Die”, which will be released in cinemas at the end of September.

Hollywood’s mega-offensive is intended to lure people away from the home theater and back to the big screen. The studios earn many times more on cinema tickets sold than if the films are only sold through streaming portals.


