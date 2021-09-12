Black Adam: Dwayne Johnson shows off impressive set photo of the upcoming DC blockbuster

ENTERTAINMENT May 25, 2021 at 1:25 p.m. Dwayne Johnson shows you the latest from “Black Adam”. The DC superhero film is making headway and “The Rock” shares an impressive set photo via Instagram.

“Black Adam” is back and creates a new balance of power on earth (source: Themoviedb.org)

Dwayne Johnson is a superstar! Known from: “Fast and Furious”, Jumanji: The Next Level and the Young Rock series

The Rock will star in the DC superhero film “Black Adam”

Johnson now gives an update on the shooting on Instagram

The film universe of DC Comics is slowly but surely getting bigger. After it is already clear that Dwayne Johnson (“Jumanji: The Next Level” or “Fighting with my Family”) will take on the role of the sinister antihero, filming during the corona pandemic is making progress.

Of course, the “Fast and Furious” star does not want to withhold this from you and published an impressive set photo of the filming.









Black Adam update! I didn’t want to withhold this cool shot of our awesome set as well as the massive production progress and scale from you. Zoom in and take a good look at the details! We’re about halfway through and the A-Team on the production crew will show you why it’s the best in the industry. It’s so inspiring to be on this production. We have come to terms with the corona pandemic and are back to work. The hierarchy of powers of the DC Universe is about to change! The Rock via Instagram

Even if the photo is impressive and bursting with details in the chaos, what the upcoming blockbuster will be about, the picture unfortunately does not reveal yet. Information about the plot is still a long way off, after “Shazam!” Black Adam could be out for revenge back on earth. A major battle may be looming in the DC Universe as Johnson mentions that the balance of power will change.

We’re answering fans’ question of who the hero is who will soon be rivaling Aquaman in terms of strength and testosterone.

