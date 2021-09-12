Bitcoin sideways, price increases at Polkadot and Cardano

The current market capitalization of all cryptocurrencies is 2167 billion US dollars, with Bitcoin currently claiming a dominance of 40 percent. The trading volume for the last 24 hours is $ 128 billion. Since yesterday, the rates of the top 10 cryptocurrencies have changed by an average of 1 percent.

This is how the rates of the most important digital currencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin



The Bitcoin rate changed by only -0.03 percent. This is reflected in a price of 45,433.00 US dollars. According to the Fear and Greed Index, fear currently determines the Bitcoin markets

Market Cap: $ 854.75 billion (-0.02%)

24h trading volume: $ 34,111 million (-10.71%)

24h High: $ 46,077.00

24h low: US dollars

Ethereum



The crypto market can do that differently: there was only a 1.42 percent change in price for the Ethereum price. The rate is currently at $ 3,323.65.

Market Cap: $ 391.23 billion (+ 1.57%)

24h trading volume: 19,605 million US dollars (-18.13%)

24h high: $ 3,351.82

24-hour low: US dollars

Cardano



The Cardano rate jumped 5.44 percent within 24 hours. Cardano is thus at a rate of 2.56 US dollars.

Market Cap: $ 82.51 billion (+ 5.7%)

24h trading volume: 7,641 million US dollars (+ 49.15%)

24h high: $ 2.79

24h low: US dollars

Tether



The coupling that defines the course of the Tether course remained stable despite a change of -0.61 percent. The current rate is $ 1.00.

Market Cap: $ 69.28 billion (-0.53%)

24h trading volume: $ 67,200 million (-14.29%)

24h high: $ 1.01

24-hour low: US dollars

Binance Coin



Do we have a new stable coin? Since yesterday, the Binance Coin rate has only changed by -0.3 percent. It is currently trading at $ 406.66.

Market Cap: $ 62.94 billion (-0.07%)

24h trading volume: $ 1,350 million (-34.57%)

24h high: $ 415.52

24h low: US dollars

Solana



The Solana price moved sluggishly by only -1.84 percent. The current rate is $ 179.37.

Market Cap: $ 52.65 billion (-1.92%)

24h trading volume: $ 4,478 million (-34.11%)

24h high: $ 190.14

24h low: US dollars

XRP



Hardly anything changed with the XRP rate: The rate remained almost constant and only changed by 0.43 percent. The price is trading at $ 1.08.

Market Cap: $ 50.22 billion (+ 0.51%)

24h trading volume: $ 3,579 million (-37.84%)

24h high: $ 1.11

24-hour low: US dollars

Polkadot



The Polkadot course increased by an incredible 9.06 percent. What does this mean for the course? This is currently at 31.76 US dollars.

Market Cap: $ 32.68 billion (+ 8.95%)

24h trading volume: 1,872 million US dollars (-31.28%)

24h high: $ 32.49

24h low: US dollars

Dogecoin



Exciting is different: The Dogecoin rate only changed by -0.24 percent. The price of Dogecoin is currently 0.24 US dollars.

Market Cap: $ 31.81 billion (-0.24%)

24h trading volume: 993 million US dollars (-35.33%)

24h high: $ 0.25

24h low: US dollars

USD Coin



With a change of -0.1 percent, the USD coin price redefines the word sideways. The USD coin rate this morning is $ 1.00.

Market Cap: $ 29.3 billion (+ 0.23%)

24h trading volume: 1,871 million US dollars (-38.49%)

24h high: $ 1.01

24h low: US dollars

Top 5

Avalanche course : $ 61.34 ( 19.3 %)

: $ 61.34 ( %) Hedera Hashgraph course : $ 0.40 ( 13.98 %)

: $ 0.40 ( %) OMG Network course : $ 9.73 ( 13.96 %)

: $ 9.73 ( %) Elrond course : $ 254.40 ( 11.84 %)

: $ 254.40 ( %) Polkadot course: $ 31.76 ( 9.06 %)

Flop 5

Bitcoin Cash ABC course : $ 218.33 ( -6.16 %)

: $ 218.33 ( %) IOST course : $ 0.07 ( -6.52 %)

: $ 0.07 ( %) Waves course : $ 31.28 ( -6.88 %)

: $ 31.28 ( %) Cosmos course : $ 27.19 ( -7.94 %)

: $ 27.19 ( %) Algorand course: $ 2.03 ( -8.33 %)

The data was taken by Coingecko on September 12, 2021 at 7:01 am.