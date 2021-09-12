Bitcoin sideways, price increases at Polkadot and Cardano

The current market capitalization of all cryptocurrencies is 2167 billion US dollars, with Bitcoin currently claiming a dominance of 40 percent. The trading volume for the last 24 hours is $ 128 billion. Since yesterday, the rates of the top 10 cryptocurrencies have changed by an average of 1 percent.
This is how the rates of the most important digital currencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
Bitcoin
The Bitcoin rate changed by only -0.03 percent. This is reflected in a price of 45,433.00 US dollars. According to the Fear and Greed Index, fear currently determines the Bitcoin markets
- Market Cap: $ 854.75 billion (-0.02%)
- 24h trading volume: $ 34,111 million (-10.71%)
- 24h High: $ 46,077.00
- 24h low: US dollars
Ethereum
The crypto market can do that differently: there was only a 1.42 percent change in price for the Ethereum price. The rate is currently at $ 3,323.65.
- Market Cap: $ 391.23 billion (+ 1.57%)
- 24h trading volume: 19,605 million US dollars (-18.13%)
- 24h high: $ 3,351.82
- 24-hour low: US dollars
Cardano
The Cardano rate jumped 5.44 percent within 24 hours. Cardano is thus at a rate of 2.56 US dollars.
- Market Cap: $ 82.51 billion (+ 5.7%)
- 24h trading volume: 7,641 million US dollars (+ 49.15%)
- 24h high: $ 2.79
- 24h low: US dollars
Tether
The coupling that defines the course of the Tether course remained stable despite a change of -0.61 percent. The current rate is $ 1.00.
- Market Cap: $ 69.28 billion (-0.53%)
- 24h trading volume: $ 67,200 million (-14.29%)
- 24h high: $ 1.01
- 24-hour low: US dollars
Binance Coin
Do we have a new stable coin? Since yesterday, the Binance Coin rate has only changed by -0.3 percent. It is currently trading at $ 406.66.
- Market Cap: $ 62.94 billion (-0.07%)
- 24h trading volume: $ 1,350 million (-34.57%)
- 24h high: $ 415.52
- 24h low: US dollars
Solana
The Solana price moved sluggishly by only -1.84 percent. The current rate is $ 179.37.
- Market Cap: $ 52.65 billion (-1.92%)
- 24h trading volume: $ 4,478 million (-34.11%)
- 24h high: $ 190.14
- 24h low: US dollars
XRP
Hardly anything changed with the XRP rate: The rate remained almost constant and only changed by 0.43 percent. The price is trading at $ 1.08.
- Market Cap: $ 50.22 billion (+ 0.51%)
- 24h trading volume: $ 3,579 million (-37.84%)
- 24h high: $ 1.11
- 24-hour low: US dollars
Polkadot
The Polkadot course increased by an incredible 9.06 percent. What does this mean for the course? This is currently at 31.76 US dollars.
- Market Cap: $ 32.68 billion (+ 8.95%)
- 24h trading volume: 1,872 million US dollars (-31.28%)
- 24h high: $ 32.49
- 24h low: US dollars
Dogecoin
Exciting is different: The Dogecoin rate only changed by -0.24 percent. The price of Dogecoin is currently 0.24 US dollars.
- Market Cap: $ 31.81 billion (-0.24%)
- 24h trading volume: 993 million US dollars (-35.33%)
- 24h high: $ 0.25
- 24h low: US dollars
USD Coin
With a change of -0.1 percent, the USD coin price redefines the word sideways. The USD coin rate this morning is $ 1.00.
- Market Cap: $ 29.3 billion (+ 0.23%)
- 24h trading volume: 1,871 million US dollars (-38.49%)
- 24h high: $ 1.01
- 24h low: US dollars
Top 5
- Avalanche course: $ 61.34 (19.3 %)
- Hedera Hashgraph course: $ 0.40 (13.98 %)
- OMG Network course: $ 9.73 (13.96 %)
- Elrond course: $ 254.40 (11.84 %)
- Polkadot course: $ 31.76 (9.06 %)
Flop 5
- Bitcoin Cash ABC course: $ 218.33 (-6.16 %)
- IOST course: $ 0.07 (-6.52 %)
- Waves course: $ 31.28 (-6.88 %)
- Cosmos course: $ 27.19 (-7.94 %)
- Algorand course: $ 2.03 (-8.33 %)
The data was taken by Coingecko on September 12, 2021 at 7:01 am.