Billie Eilish: is there any new music coming soon?

For a long time Billie Eilish was known for her black and green hair – now she is blonde.

Billie Eilish shared a selfie on Instagram and left an unclear note on the side: “Things are comingggg.” Your fans now have to interpret the comment as an indication of a new album. Her last record to date, her debut “When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?” Was released in March 2019.

Eilish explained on TV show “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” in February how the downtime caused by the coronavirus pandemic enabled her to return to the studio: “I don’t think I made the same album or any album at all would have if it hadn’t been for Covid “.

The musician continues: “That doesn’t mean that it’s about Covid at all. It’s just that you are different when things are different in your life. “

Colbert later asked in the interview whether Eilish had unleashed the full potential of her voice on the new album, to which she replied, “There are a few moments on this record when I pull out some tricks.”

The Los Angeles-based pop musician also announced that up to 16 songs will appear on her upcoming second album.