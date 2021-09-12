Sunday, September 12, 2021
HomeNewsBerlin Street Style: Reference Festival in Bierpinsel
News

Berlin Street Style: Reference Festival in Bierpinsel

By Vimal Kumar
0
48




BerlinThe three-day Reference Festival in the hate-loving Bierpinsel was a highlight at Berlin Fashion Week in September. Protagonists from fashion, music and art – and probably the hippest residents of the city – gathered in the rooms of the futuristic wonder tower at the Schloßstraße underground station. The style codes of the hour: band shirts, expensive watches, heavy jewelry and a few precious pieces from trendy luxury labels such as Bottega Veneta and avant-garde brands such as Comme des Garçons.

Agatha Powa

Monacco is a model and has lived in Berlin for a year. The Canadian attends the Reference Festival in an outfit that consists of just a few pieces: a band T-shirt, vintage denim shorts and rubber boots by Aigle that she bought in a thrift shop in Charlottenburg (yes, it was very warm on the feet). She “stole” the belt from her stepmother in Vancouver, as Monacco says.

Agatha Powa

The merchandise shirt of the British indie band Current 93. Note: T-shirts are currently only available oversize carried.

Agatha Powa

Fashion consultant Christopher and fashion designer Bernard before their installation in Bierpinsel. Bernard runs the label Deadhype, for which both work. Christopher wears Beaumont Studios (top), Asos Design (pants) and Li-Ning (sneakers). Bernard wears a self-designed two-piece suit by Deadhpye with his Craig Green t-shirt and shoes by Kickers.

Agatha Powa

Bernard, who performs a DJ set at the Reference Festival, combines his Rolex Oyster Day-Date with an Armand from Chrome Hearts.

Agatha Powa

Christopher’s leather crossbody bag is from the German label OBS.

Agatha Powa

Cloudy is a journalist and consultant. She wears a bright jade green jacket from the Italian brand Plan C with her light blonde hair, including a white T-shirt by Armed Angels and pants by Yves Saint Laurent. The bag is from Wandler, the necklace is vintage.

Agatha Powa

Cloudy’s wrist is decorated with a Rolex Datejust with a fluted bezel, Jubilee bracelet and yellow gold elements. The rings are from Gucci.

Agatha Powa

Your Nikes is decorated with a tattooed lettering.

Agatha Powa

With a halo: the power couple Marc and Mumi with their dog Ragna. Marc works as fashion director at 032c, Mumi is the organizer of the Reference Festival and CEO of the agency of the same name. Marc’s outfit: souvenir baseball cap from Salzburg, merchandise shirt from Adam Sandler, Carhartt shorts and adidas x Bad Bunny. Mumi’s look: Cap from Our Legacy, Gildan T-shirt, shirt from Black Comme des Garçons, socks from 032c and shorts and shoes from Bottega Veneta. There are also chains from Marni and Nhat-Vu Dang.

Agatha Powa

Mumi in close-up: The braided leather is typical of the currently very popular Italian luxury label Bottega Veneta. Incidentally, experts only say “Bottega”.

Agatha Powa

Marc is super casual. On the Adam Sandler tour dates from 1996 he carries a Prada backpack …

Agatha Powa

… and the wrists get expensive: watch from Audemars Piguet, bracelet from Hermès and rings from Bottega Veneta.

Agatha Powa

Shar-Pei male Ragna wants to play. He has nothing from photos.

Agatha Powa




Trio infernale: Model Nesli, writer Paco and photographer Nina (from left). Nesli wears a shirt by Daft Punk, vegan leather pants from the Berlin label GmbH, along with vintage shoes and a bag. Paco’s look, which evokes memories of English eighties boy bands, consists of a shirt and t-shirt borrowed from a friend, trousers from Jil Sander and Velcro sneakers from Prada. Nina appears completely in vintage, with cowboy boots that she bought at a Spanish market. The bag is from Balenciaga.

Agatha Powa

Model Nesli wears a Prada necklace.

Agatha Powa

Trend key child? Paco turns the front door key into a necklace.

Agatha Powa

Deniz next to his installation in the beer brush. The artist and co-founder of the Berlin label Treffpunkt wears a tank top from the Japanese label Undercover, jeans from Marithé + François Girbaud and sneakers from Oofos. The sweatshirt over his shoulder is from Comme des Garçons, the glasses from Bottega Veneta.

Agatha Powa

Deniz is a small installation itself. He wears jewelry by Maison Margiela on his wrists …

Agatha Powa

… and around the neck, on the wooden pearl necklace by Ina Seifart, two zippered pockets by Comme des Garçons and a gray painted safety pin by the Berlin label Bless.

Agatha Powa

Dreadlocks don’t suit everyone, but these two do. Model georgette wears the See-throughShirt by Nike, an extra-long cardigan from the French hit brand Jacquemus and Calvin Klein shorts. In addition, rock crystal pendants, jasper pearl necklaces, amber earrings and a belly chain that her sister made for her. The photographer and stylist Bodi combines a vintage top and vest with trousers from Comme des Garçons. His jewelry and rhinestone chain are vintage, the bag by Vera Pelle.

Agatha Powa

Flamed cowboy treads with metal fittings on the heels: Bodi’s shoes from New Rock are an announcement (New Rock x Kentucky Western).

Agatha Powa

Georgettes Nikes are called Space Hippie 04 and are partly made of recycled materials.

Agatha Powa

Spencer presents himself and his Parisian label Phipps with a pop-up store at the foot of the beer brush. The fashion designer from San Francisco has already worked for Marc Jacobs and Dries Van Noten, and Phipps has been on the official show calendar in Paris since 2019. He is showing his latest upcycling collection at the Reference Festival. His outfit (“Yes, I like brown”): Phipps shirt, Wrangler Workwear trousers, adidas adiprene sneakers, Celine glasses.

Agatha Powa

Spencer’s taped hands are not a fashion gag – no, he scraped the inside of his hands while climbing. We can take a quick look at the open wounds below, respect!

Agatha Powa

Melissa is studying psychology and also works in security. Today she stands at the festival door and shows herself in her favorite color black. With her super-short hair, she wears a ribbed tank top by Zara, vintage jeans and Chucks.

Agatha Powa

Melissa’s jewelry is from the Cologne label Luamaya, the watch is from Marc Jacobs.

Berlin publishing house

The weekend edition

This text appeared in the weekend edition of the Berliner Zeitung – every Saturday at the kiosk or here in the Subscription. Try the new trial subscription now – 4 weeks free

On 11/12 September 2021 in the sheet:
Where have you been? 20 years after 9/11: Our readers remember

Street style at Fashion Week: This is what Berlin’s fashion avant-garde really wears

Car or bike, Christian Lindner? “Taxi.” The interview with the FDP boss

Menhirs and planters: The Bergmannkiez is fighting against car noise – and its residents?

Where does it make out discreetly? Our authors know Berlin’s best places for dates

https://berliner-zeitung.de/wochenendausgabe


Previous articleWill Smith shares an honest photo of his body
Next articleUS Open: Emma Raducanu prevails in the teenage duel
Vimal Kumar
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Trending News

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

CodeList.biz an online gaming news website started to provide trust. Code List an online gaming news portal started as an honest effort to provide users with unbiased and well-suited information on the latest and trending news.

Contact us: contact@yoursite.com

FOLLOW US

© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv