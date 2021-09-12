Berlin Street Style: Reference Festival in Bierpinsel

Berlin – The three-day Reference Festival in the hate-loving Bierpinsel was a highlight at Berlin Fashion Week in September. Protagonists from fashion, music and art – and probably the hippest residents of the city – gathered in the rooms of the futuristic wonder tower at the Schloßstraße underground station. The style codes of the hour: band shirts, expensive watches, heavy jewelry and a few precious pieces from trendy luxury labels such as Bottega Veneta and avant-garde brands such as Comme des Garçons.