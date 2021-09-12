Berlin Street Style: Reference Festival in Bierpinsel

Agatha Powa

With a halo: the power couple Marc and Mumi with their dog Ragna. Marc works as fashion director at 032c, Mumi is the organizer of the Reference Festival and CEO of the agency of the same name. Marc’s outfit: souvenir baseball cap from Salzburg, merchandise shirt from Adam Sandler, Carhartt shorts and adidas x Bad Bunny. Mumi’s look: Cap from Our Legacy, Gildan T-shirt, shirt from Black Comme des Garçons, socks from 032c and shorts and shoes from Bottega Veneta. There are also chains from Marni and Nhat-Vu Dang.