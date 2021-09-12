Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis: Hollywood couple sells quarantine wine

Wine in self-isolation can do no harm. Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis thought so too and turned it into a charity campaign.

Ashton Kutcher (42, “The Ranch”) and Mila Kunis (36, “Bad Spies”) became active in times of the Corona crisis. They too want to support charities financially, but at the same time bring joy to people in self-isolation. Their idea: the “quarantine wine”, one hundred percent of which goes to four selected foundations in the USA.

As explained on the product’s official website, the “quarantine wine” is a 2018 Oregon Pinot Noir. Two bottles of it cost the equivalent of 46 euros. Production is already running and shipping can be expected from the first week of May, the couple also said on social media.









Simply say thank you with the “interactive label”



What makes the Hollywood couple’s charity wine so special? The bottles have an “interactive label”, says Kutcher in the four-minute clip on Instagram. This was Kunis’ idea. With the blank front, the aim is to give connoisseurs the chance to design their own label and thank people who do an incredible job in these challenging times and are there for others. “Or just yourself, because you are at home with your children all day, whom you love more than anything, of course,” added Kunis with a wink.

Of course, behind the “interactive label” there is also a marketing stroke of genius. The couple asked to post the creative results online using the hashtags #quarantinewine, #ppe and #socialdistancing in order to reach as many people as possible. After all, it’s for a good cause.

