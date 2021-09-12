As a child, he attended the blackboard

November 27, 2020 – 12:26 pm clock

Chris Pratt was not always doing well financially

Chris Pratt (41) and his family don’t have to worry about their wealth. On Instagram, the Hollywood actor now revealed that he was not always doing so well financially.

Live stream with “Feeding America”

Chris Pratt and his wife Katherine Schwarzenegger.





Chris Pratt is a successful American actor and has starred in films such as “Guardians of the Galaxy” and “Jurassic World”. But his life wasn’t always glamorous. In a live Instagram appearance, he revealed that when he was little, his family got into tough economic times and relied on the blackboard.

In a live stream together with Clair Babineaux-Fontenot, CEO of “Feeding America”, he drew attention to food insecurity. Due to the corona pandemic and the resulting economic recession, more and more people in the USA are struggling to have food on the table. According to Feeding America, the number of people affected by food insecurity this year could rise to over 50 million.

Chris Pratt is encouraging