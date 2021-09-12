Arnold Schwarzenegger is enthusiastic about Chris Pratt

Berlin (AP) – Arnold Schwarzenegger says it was surprising that his daughter Katherine (31) married an actor with Chris Pratt.

“I would never have thought that,” he said in a Zoom conference with co-stars from the film “Kindergarten Cop” (1990), to which “Yahoo Entertainment” had invited. “I thought she was fed up with watching me blow up buildings and kill people on the sets.”









The 73-year-old reported that he practically raised his children on film sets. When Katherine was born, he had just shot “Terminator 2”: “At the beginning she often cried when she saw me in my costume and with the shining eye.” Later, she and her three younger siblings would always have had a lot of fun on the set, assured Schwarzenegger.

Schwarzenegger was very happy about the actor’s son-in-law Chris Pratt, whom Katherine ultimately gave him. “He’s a fantastic guy,” he said of the 41-year-old. The two of them get along very well.

Katherine Schwarzenegger Pratt has been married to the “Avengers” star since 2019. Their daughter Lyla Maria was born in August of that year. Chris Pratt already has a son from a previous marriage to actress Anna Faris (43, “Scary Movie”).