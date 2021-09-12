Armin Laschet’s private life: what is known about his wife and son?

On January 16, 2021, Armin Laschet was elected as the new CDU chairman. He is the successor to AKK, which has held the office since 2018. How does the possible next German Chancellor live privately? Who is his wife And how many children does Laschet have?

Armin Laschet’s family: wedding after a fight

Armin Laschet has been happily married to his wife Susanne (58) since 1985, but the first meeting was anything but smooth. The now 58-year-old revealed in 2020 in the “Kölner Treff” that the meeting was not really romantic. The bookseller chatted: “We had a row with a girl he thought was great at the time – and then he beat me up. Then I went to my mother and said, ‘Mom, today I met the most disgusting boy in my life’. ” Susanne Laschet was seven years old at the time, she said.

Private life: Armin Laschet has three children

But aversion actually turned into love. The feelings changed and Armin and his wife Susanne married in 1985. The couple had three children: two sons and a daughter.

Wife of Armin Laschet: Direct announcement on talk show

Susanne Laschet wears her heart on her tongue and spoke bluntly about life alongside a top politician. What she thinks of the names “First Lady” and “Country Mother”, she quickly made clear on the WDR talk show: “Both sucks.” But she enjoys “having an audience with the Pope or shaking hands with the Queen or chatting with Hape Kerkeling”.

Armin Laschet: As Chancellor, he wants to continue to live with his wife in Aachen

How Armin Laschet will deal with his living situation if he should actually become Federal Chancellor, he explained to “Bunte” in September 2021: “Angela Merkel and her husband have been style-defining in recent years. Joachim Sauer has held back a lot. We think that’s right , with the exception of important occasions, of course. Our home remains Aachen, even if I work in Berlin. “

Johannes Laschet successful on Instagram: Ryan Gosling’s doppelganger

Son Johannes caused a stir – among other things with his good looks. The 31-year-old is a lawyer and fashion influencer and calls himself “Enthusiast Of Classic Menswear” on Instagram. Joe, as he is called by friends and acquaintances, shows himself in chic suits, colored leather jackets or dashing hats. His resemblance to Hollywood heartbreaker Ryan Gosling is striking.

At this point you will find external content (Instagram). You can display and hide content from this provider with one click. To sue Hide external content Ad for the provider Instagram denied via the consent provider







He has almost 95,000 followers on Instagram. In 2017 even the US “Time Magazine” wrote about Johannes Laschet. Laschet junior revealed to RTL that it was him bothered to be compared to Ryan Gosling at the time.

At this point you will find external content (Instagram). You can display and hide content from this provider with one click. To sue Hide external content Ad for the provider Instagram denied via the consent provider

Son of Armin Laschet: Johannes has a girlfriend

Dating requests come to nothing with Johannes Laschet. The attractive influencer has loved his girlfriend Andrea for five years. In 2017 he said to “Bild”: “She is intelligent, pretty, just a great person.” And she raved about him: “The whole package is just perfect!” At the end of 2020, he published a joint photo on Instagram:

At this point you will find external content (Instagram). You can display and hide content from this provider with one click. To sue Hide external content Ad for the provider Instagram denied via the consent provider

Johannes Laschet grew up with his two siblings Julius and Eva in Aachen. He was just five years old when his father Armin Laschet was elected to the Bundestag. Today, Johannes sometimes gives his father tie tips, reveals Susanne Laschet in the “Kölner Treff”: “If my husband has time, he is also happy to get advice.” Johannes Laschet once said in “Focus”: “My father does politics, I do fashion.” Then the division of roles at Laschet would also be clarified …