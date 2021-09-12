Ariana Grande, Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence and Meryl Streep star in a new film together

There has never been a larger cast of stars in a film. Netflix announced the cast of the new flick “Don’t Look Up” on Twitter. And the line-up doesn’t end there with Ariana Grande, Jennifer Lawrence, Leonardo DiCaprio and Meryl Streep.

Cate Blanchett, Timothée Chalamet and Jonah Hill will also star in the new film from director Adam McKay.

Ariana Grande and Co. in doomsday comedy

We are excited to see how the new Netflix film “Don’t Look Up” from “The Big Short” director Adam McKay will. But even if it is not convincing in terms of content, it is worth a stream simply because of its star line-up. It feels like all of Hollywood has a role in the new flick, which is a kind of Doomsday comedy should be. Adam McKay is not only a director but also wrote the script. Anyone who knows his works like “The Big Short” or “Vice – The Second Man” knows that things are seldom very serious with him. “Don’t Look Up” becomes a satirical comedy. The content is about the end of the world. And among others these stars are threatened by Armageddon:

Ariana Grande

Leonardo DiCaprio

Meryl Streep

Jennifer Lawrence

Cate Blanchett

Timothée Chalamet

Jonah Hill

Himesh Palet

Matthew Perry

Kid Cudi

Rob Morgan

Tomer Sisley

The cast of Adam McKay’s DON’T LOOK UP is absolutely iconic:





💫Leonardo DiCaprio joins

💫Jennifer Lawrence &

💫Rob Morgan alongside

💫Meryl Streep

💫Cate Blanchett

💫Jonah Hill

💫Himesh Patel

💫Timothée Chalamet

💫Ariana Grande

💫Kid Cudi

💫Matthew Perry

💫Tomer Sisley pic.twitter.com/UODRd7r2t8 – NetflixFilm (@NetflixFilm) October 14, 2020

This is what happens in “Don’t Look Up”

An asteroid is hurtling towards the earth and its impact would destroy all life. But nobody seems to notice the impending disaster, except for two astronomers who are so little lights in their company that no one takes their warning seriously. Because nobody from the higher levels wants to listen to them, the two of them unceremoniously start a huge media campaign to simply warn humanity directly.

Which star, which role will play, is not yet known. Shooting should start this year. So you can start with “Don’t Look Up” on Netflix End of 2021 calculate.



