Ariana Grande, Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence and Meryl Streep star in a new film together

There has never been a larger cast of stars in a film. Netflix announced the cast of the new flick “Don’t Look Up” on Twitter. And the line-up doesn’t end there with Ariana Grande, Jennifer Lawrence, Leonardo DiCaprio and Meryl Streep.
Cate Blanchett, Timothée Chalamet and Jonah Hill will also star in the new film from director Adam McKay.
Ariana Grande and Co. in doomsday comedy
We are excited to see how the new Netflix film “Don’t Look Up” from “The Big Short” director Adam McKay will. But even if it is not convincing in terms of content, it is worth a stream simply because of its star line-up. It feels like all of Hollywood has a role in the new flick, which is a kind of Doomsday comedy should be. Adam McKay is not only a director but also wrote the script. Anyone who knows his works like “The Big Short” or “Vice – The Second Man” knows that things are seldom very serious with him. “Don’t Look Up” becomes a satirical comedy. The content is about the end of the world. And among others these stars are threatened by Armageddon:
- Ariana Grande
- Leonardo DiCaprio
- Meryl Streep
- Jennifer Lawrence
- Cate Blanchett
- Timothée Chalamet
- Jonah Hill
- Himesh Palet
- Matthew Perry
- Kid Cudi
- Rob Morgan
- Tomer Sisley
This is what happens in “Don’t Look Up”
An asteroid is hurtling towards the earth and its impact would destroy all life. But nobody seems to notice the impending disaster, except for two astronomers who are so little lights in their company that no one takes their warning seriously. Because nobody from the higher levels wants to listen to them, the two of them unceremoniously start a huge media campaign to simply warn humanity directly.
Which star, which role will play, is not yet known. Shooting should start this year. So you can start with “Don’t Look Up” on Netflix End of 2021 calculate.