Ariana Grande launches its own beauty line

With rem Beauty Ariana Grande also wants to enter the cosmetics market. The first collection should come out in autumn.

Products for the eyes should make the start.

Ariana Grande will soon be selling mascara and eyeliner

Ariana Grande worked on her first own beauty line for two years, she reveals in an interview with Allure. From autumn 2021 rem Beauty to be available. Similar to the beginnings of Kylie Jenner’s lip kits should the products be in Launch drops.

The products of the first collection should all be around the topic of eyes. Ariana reveals that then fine kohl pencils, matt liquid eye shadows, glittering eye shadows and mascara sold. According to media reports, has rem Beauty have already patented the brand names “Midnight-Shadows”, “at the borderline eyeliner” and “flourishing voluminizing mascara”. A lip collection with lipstick and gloss is also planned.

By the way, the name of the new beauty line is one Allusion to Ariana Grande’s song “rem”, which appeared on the album Sweetener. In August 2020, she named a perfume after the song. It was her seventh perfume.









Beauty line as a popular business model for stars

It comes as no surprise to many that she is expanding into the makeup industry after the perfume line. Because Ariana joins one of the meanings with this decision long list of stars who have their own beauty line.

After this Rihannas Fenty Beauty and Kylie Jenners Kylie Cosmetics were a decisive factor that made the two stars billionaires, other celebrities jumped on the beauty trend. These include, among other things Jennifer Lopez with JLo Beauty, Alicia Keys with the Skincare brand Keys as well as Selena Gomez with her brand Rare beauty.

In the interview with Allure, Grande also says whether there are already too many celebrity beauty lines. “Of course I thought about it a lot because I don’t want to just jump on any bandwagon,” she says, admitting that she also wears her colleagues’ makeup. “Just like I hear their music. I’m not going to say, ‘Oh, there are too many female artists’. I love and am a huge fan of my female colleagues who do both, and I think it’s just a different way of telling stories. Because you can never have enough makeup, just like you can never have enough music. ”



