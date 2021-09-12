Anne Hathaway was pregnant while filming The Witches

For her new role, Anne Hathaway (37) should have a particularly narrow waist. In the current movie “The Witches” she plays a gruesome witch, the so-called “Grand High Witch”. Not a problem at first, but her silhouette became a bigger problem as the film went on. The reason? Anne was already in other circumstances with her second child, as the actress now revealed in an interview.

Her son Jack is now almost eleven months old. “But during ‘The Witches’ I was pregnant, so technically it’s part of the whole performance,” reveals Anne in the US broadcast live. A real challenge for costume designer Joanna Johnston: She had to adapt the clothes of the Hollywood star to the growing belly. “She said, ‘I want you to have a really small waist.’ And I just found out that I was pregnant and just said, ‘Hm … no. No, I don’t think it will work. No’ “, the 37-year-old recalls.

Wanted directly with the language Anne apparently not out. “She just asked, ‘Well why?’ And I said, ‘Well, you know, I just know myself. I already have my reasons. I know that my hips won’t be as flexible. “ The suddenly princess actress asked to design her clothes in the said regions “simply very loose”.

Pregnant Anne Hathaway in January 2020

Landmark Media Press and Picture Anne Hathaway as a witch in “The Witches”

