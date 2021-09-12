Angelina Jolie: Mother’s Day is her favorite day of the year

Angelina Jolie admits in an interview that her children regularly manage to make her cry on Mother’s Day and she also reveals why.

May 9th is Mother’s Day and for Angelina Jolie, 45, it’s the best day of the year because her six children Maddox, 19, Pax, 17, Zahara, 16, Shiloh, 14, and twins Vivienne and Knox, both 12 , give her a new surprise every year that will make her cry for joy.

Angelina Jolie: “Never Forget Mother’s Day”



Angelina spoke to the TV show “Extra” on the occasion of her new film “Those Who Wish Me Dead” and revealed in the interview how precious Mother’s Day is for her personally. “It means a lot to mothers, so try not to forget about it,” warns Angelina. The actress reveals that her own kids make sure she knows she’s loved on Mother’s Day. “My kids are always great on Mother’s Day. The fun for me is that I don’t plan anything, do nothing and all the kids work together to surprise me with something.”

That makes Angelina Jolie cry regularly



“It’s the fact that all the children get together, plan something together and then get it together. They give me a lot of joy every year and that always makes me cry,” says Angelina, very moved. “They always joke about how quickly they can make me cry.”









Her children’s happiness is more important to her than a Hollywood career



The 45-year-old recently spoke about how her breakup with Brad Pitt, 57, led her to return to work as an actress. “I love directing, but I had a change in my family situation that made it impossible for me to work as a director for several years,” she told Entertainment Weekly. “I can only do shorter jobs and needs to be home more so I’ve taken on a few acting jobs again, “Jolie continues. Angie puts her kids first, an insider told HollywoodLife, and since breaking up with Brad Pitt, the kids have” so much more It took time and attention. “So she put her directing career on hold for the time being, but not canceled it entirely.” It’s absolutely something Angelina will tackle again, “adds the insider.” But she only loves it when she can really give anything, and at the moment her focus is still primarily on being a mother. “

