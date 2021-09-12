Amber Heard dedicates touching mail to her late mother

Amber Heard (34) has had a tough few weeks. Until recently, the actress stood as a witness in a trial for her ex-husband Johnny Depp (57) – which reopened her dramatic war of the roses in every detail. At the end of August, the next drama was waiting: The beauty got a huge shit storm because she was too revealing in a mosque. Last Friday was also a difficult day for Amber: Your late mother Paige would have been 64 years old.

Via Instagram she dedicated a touching contribution to her mom, who died last May. “Yesterday would have been my mum’s birthday. Everyone always says the first one is the hardest. I can only hope that’s true”stressed Amber and continued to write: “Even if I’m sure that one day I won’t miss her less.”

She also published a photo that she was arm in arm with her friend from behind Bianca Butti shows – the women sit in front of a kind of memorial shrine, the Amber apparently set up for her mother. On it are some flowers and also photos of the deceased.









Amber Heard, model

Amber Heard and Bianca Butti

Amber Heard with her mother Paige Heard



