Sunday, September 12, 2021
HomeNewsAmber Heard dedicates touching mail to her late mother
News

Amber Heard dedicates touching mail to her late mother

By Arjun Sethi
0
77




Amber Heard (34) has had a tough few weeks. Until recently, the actress stood as a witness in a trial for her ex-husband Johnny Depp (57) – which reopened her dramatic war of the roses in every detail. At the end of August, the next drama was waiting: The beauty got a huge shit storm because she was too revealing in a mosque. Last Friday was also a difficult day for Amber: Your late mother Paige would have been 64 years old.

Via Instagram she dedicated a touching contribution to her mom, who died last May. “Yesterday would have been my mum’s birthday. Everyone always says the first one is the hardest. I can only hope that’s true”stressed Amber and continued to write: “Even if I’m sure that one day I won’t miss her less.”

She also published a photo that she was arm in arm with her friend from behind Bianca Butti shows – the women sit in front of a kind of memorial shrine, the Amber apparently set up for her mother. On it are some flowers and also photos of the deceased.




Amber Heard, model
Amber Heard and Bianca Butti
Amber Heard with her mother Paige Heard


Previous articleThe Expendables 4 – Andy Garcia joins the cast
Next articleTom Hanks today: It’s hard to believe! The “Forrest Gump” star is on it privately
Arjun Sethi
Passionate guitarist, gamer and writer. Lives for the perfect review, and scrapes texts until they are razor-sharp.
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Trending News

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

CodeList.biz an online gaming news website started to provide trust. Code List an online gaming news portal started as an honest effort to provide users with unbiased and well-suited information on the latest and trending news.

Contact us: contact@yoursite.com

FOLLOW US

© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv