After separation from Megan Fox: does Brian Austin Green have a new one? – Entertainment

Are actor Brian Austin Green and professional dancer Sharna Burgess a couple? At least new pictures are fueling the rumor mill.

Still-wife Megan Fox (34, “Transformers”) has had a new man at her side for months and now Brian Austin Green (47, “Beverly Hills, 90210”) seems to have found a new lady of the heart. The actor was spotted a few days ago with professional dancer Sharna Burgess (35) at the airport in Los Angeles. The two are said to have boarded a plane together later and flew on vacation.









The British tabloid “Daily Mail” published the corresponding pictures of the two. They do not exchange caresses, but apparently get along very well. Neither Green nor Burgess have yet publicly confirmed the relationship. However, the “Dancing with the Stars” dancer stated in an interview with “US Weekly” in early December that she was no longer “on the market”. However, everything is still very fresh and she and her new boyfriend have not yet called it a relationship.

Brian Austin Green and Megan Fox have been an on-off couple since 2004. In June 2010 they celebrated their wedding. Shortly before the age of ten, they announced their separation in May of this year. Their three sons were born in 2012, 2014 and 2016. He brought another son (born in 2002) into the marriage. At the end of July 2020, Fox and the musician Machine Gun Kelly (30, “Tickets to My Downfall”) confirmed their relationship. The new couple recently made their red carpet debut at the 2020 American Music Awards.





