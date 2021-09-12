Monday, September 13, 2021
Adam Sandler: Oscar nomination would be ‘funny as hell’

By Vimal Kumar
January 09, 2020 – 1:00 p.m. clock

Adam Sandler ventured into unfamiliar territory with his new film ‘Uncut Gems’ – and could get an Oscar nomination for it.

The 53-year-old actor became a comedy king with films such as ‘Happy Gilmore – A champ to fall in love’, ‘The Waterboy – The guy with the water damage’ and ‘Die Wutprobe’ and has become an indispensable part of this genre. But now he has ventured into new, completely different terrain – in the thriller ‘Uncut Gems’ he plays the role of the compulsive player Howard Ratner. Sandler really wanted to be in this film because he believed the film offered “something different”. He should be right: his performance in the crime thriller is currently being celebrated by critics – even the prospect of an Academy Award nomination cannot be ignored. However, he insists that the hope of an Oscar is not the reason and motivation why he makes films. If there was an Oscar nomination or even a win for him, he wouldn’t mind.




He told Entertainment Tonight, “It would be funny as hell man. I’m excited to be in this movie and this sh ** would be good too. And especially this movie, I knew it was something else and I was excited to do it. “

