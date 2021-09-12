Adam Sandler: Oscar nomination would be ‘funny as hell’

The 53-year-old actor became a comedy king with films such as ‘Happy Gilmore – A champ to fall in love’, ‘The Waterboy – The guy with the water damage’ and ‘Die Wutprobe’ and has become an indispensable part of this genre. But now he has ventured into new, completely different terrain – in the thriller ‘Uncut Gems’ he plays the role of the compulsive player Howard Ratner. Sandler really wanted to be in this film because he believed the film offered “something different”. He should be right: his performance in the crime thriller is currently being celebrated by critics – even the prospect of an Academy Award nomination cannot be ignored. However, he insists that the hope of an Oscar is not the reason and motivation why he makes films. If there was an Oscar nomination or even a win for him, he wouldn’t mind.







