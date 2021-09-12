According to EllioTradesCrypto: Altcoins for up to 1000x

Massive liquidity is currently flowing into the field of cryptocurrencies and this could mean huge price increases for specific projects.

These are the biggest Altcoin insider tips for gains of up to 1000x according to the well-known You-Tuber EllioTrades Crypto. In his channel, in today’s video, he sheds light on what, in his opinion, is the most underrated Altcoin projects of his 379,000 subscribers.

Avalanche – possibly the next Solana?

Reasons for this thesis include, among other things, that Binance integrated the Avalanche C-Chain or that the Avalanche Foundation started a $ 180 million incentive program for DeFi (decentralized finance) in August. This could mean that there could be a hype and many projects could come to Avalanche.

If we look at the price, it has not yet reached its all-time high and he sees prices up to several hundred dollars for realistic. Of course, there is also the risk of great losses.

In this ecosystem there are a lot of interesting projects that have great potential:

One of these projects is JOE, a decentralized exchange like Uniswap or Sushiswap, on the Avalanche ecosystem.

BENQI (QI) is the next project in the ecosystem worth checking out. A decentralized project to make liquidity available to the ecosystem (decentralized non-custodial liquidity market protocol).









The launchpad for new projects in the ecosystem is Avalaunch (XAVA), on which new projects will be launched in the future.

A second DEX in the ecosystem is pangolin (PNG), which could be very interesting.

One possibility to make constant profit is the DeFi – Autocompounding Platform Yield Yak (YAK). Due to the low cost structure compared to Ethereum, this can be interesting in the Avalanche ecosystem.

These were some of the projects from the Avalanche ecosystem that Elliot says are the most promising.

At the end he goes back to how important it is that everyone does their own research, because everyone is responsible. In these projects, as in the entire crypto market, a total loss is always possible.

The future will tell whether the Avalanche ecosystem will prevail or not. But one thing is clear, it is definitely an interesting alternative or addition to Ethereum.

Image via Pixabay / license