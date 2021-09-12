6 of his best films and 2 of the worst by far

Can’t get enough of Keanu Reeves? Neither do I. As a little fan service you will get a list today all 18 Keanu Reeves drones on Netflix. As a bonus, I have them sorted by community rating, so that you know what’s on your watchlist – and what to keep your hands off of.

18 times Keanu Reeves on Netflix – from masterpiece to megaflop

After all, 6 of the 17 films and a series with Keanu Reeves on Netflix make it to one Rating above 7.0 out of 10. Any film fan should have seen the selected works anyway. Even if opinions differ, especially when it comes to the DC demon action Constantine, I put my hand on the fire for it.

© Warner bros. Keanu Reeves in Constantine

The best Keanu Reeves movies on Netflix:

in the midfield of the Keanu Reeves excess on Netflix there are also a few highlights. Especially the Matrix trilogy is in its entirety also in 2021 still a rewatch value. We even devoted a whole episode to the topic of the Moviepilot podcast Streamflugth:

The broad midfield:

6.9 – Swedish Dicks (series)

6.6 – Matrix Reloaded

6.6 – To the bone

6.5 – Matrix Revolutions

6.1 – Always Be My Maybe (guest appearance as himself)

5.8-47 ronin

5,7 – SpongeBob SquarePants: A Sponge Tastic Rescue (guest appearance)

5,6 – The day the earth stood still

5.4 – The Bad Batch (cameo)

5.3 – Replicas

For the sake of completeness, we also want you two of you rated poor to underground Netflix does not withhold Keanu Reeves films: an erotic thriller and a teen rom-com.

The Worst Keanu Reeves Movies on Netflix:

The Spongebob trailer features his best guest appearance:

The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run – Trailer (English) HD

Currently, fans are eagerly awaiting Matrix 4, which Keanu Reeves has already shot, and John Wick: Chapter 4 and John Wick: Chapter 5, which are in preproduction. Also as Contract killer named John he is to be seen in the next few years in the planned mini-series Rain as the eponymous John Rain.

Which Keanu Reeves films do you still have to catch up on?