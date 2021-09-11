Witches witches – classic relaunched: Trailer with Anne Hathaway as head witch

If Mulan, Trolls, The witch club or Antebellum – At the moment, no film seems safe from the cinema cancellation and digital premiere. And the next victim is already certain: It is The Witches (Hexen hexen), Robert Zemeckis’ PG-compatible new edition, which bypasses the cinemas in favor of a publication on the streaming service HBO Max, which was not previously available in Germany. And what better time to do this than the Halloween season? From October 22nd, 2020, it will be back to you again: Beware of the witches! Because there is in the first film trailer, which allows us a close look at many of the most important characters, some! Anne Hathaway (Interstellar) as Grand High Witch follows in the footsteps of Angelica Houston, whose portrayal of the head witch terrified an entire generation of children. Octavia Spencer from the Oscar hit Shape of Water – The whisper of the water plays the big-hearted grandmother of a boy who comes into contact with pure evil on vacation. Stanley Tucci (The devil Wears Prada) seems like made for the role of the weird hotel manager.









All of them are known from the first film adaptation from The Jim Henson Company from the nineties, which was also primarily aimed at a young audience. Unlike Nicolas Roeg’s film, Robert Zemeckis’ new edition is a rather loose adaptation of Dahl’s novel. It starts with the plot, which was moved to the 1960s. In addition, Zemeckis announced that he wanted to work out the “sociological touch of the witch story”. He receives support from his two production colleagues Guillermo del Toro (Shape of Water – The whisper of the water) and Alfonso Cuaron (Children of Men, Gravity).

Even if The Witches (Hexen hexen) is now an HBO Max Original, Warner Bros. announces that they want to bring the film to theaters in Germany as planned. However, we will have to wait a long time for an appointment.

Written on October 2nd, 2020 by Torsten Schrader

