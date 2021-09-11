Saturday, September 11, 2021
Will there be a “supply squeeze”? Bitcoin supply volume almost at record low by CoinTelegraph

Will there be a “supply squeeze”? – Bitcoin supply volume almost at a record low

The amount of available (BTC) on crypto exchanges is about to hit a record low, indicating a shortage of the market-leading cryptocurrency.

Ki Young Ju, the CEO of the analysis service CryptoQuant, points out that the tradable BTC are currently as rare as in May.

Is there a shortage again? As the data from Thursday show, “only” 2.399 million BTC are available on all major crypto exchanges combined. In May, a record low of 2.390 million BTC was recorded in this regard, which is now very close again.

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn’t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy / sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.


