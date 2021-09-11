Will there be a “supply squeeze”? Bitcoin supply volume almost at record low by CoinTelegraph



Will there be a “supply squeeze”? – Bitcoin supply volume almost at a record low



The amount of available (BTC) on crypto exchanges is about to hit a record low, indicating a shortage of the market-leading cryptocurrency.

Ki Young Ju, the CEO of the analysis service CryptoQuant, points out that the tradable BTC are currently as rare as in May.

Is there a shortage again? As the data from Thursday show, “only” 2.399 million BTC are available on all major crypto exchanges combined. In May, a record low of 2.390 million BTC was recorded in this regard, which is now very close again.

