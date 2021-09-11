Will the Kardashians soon break contact with Caitlyn Jenner?

06/27/2021 10:00 pm

Caitlyn Jenner is vying for right-wing voters and could jeopardize her relationship with her daughters.

It could well be that the ladies of the Kardashian Jenner clan will soon completely cut off contact with Caitlyn Jenner (71). Because the transsexual TV personality is increasingly causing controversy with her political statements.

The 71-year-old, who was once a man and fathered daughters Kendall and Kylie, said something in her campaign for governor of California that will offend her daughters.

Caitlyn Jenner is vying for right-wing voters

The former athlete hopes to find her voters in the right-wing political spectrum. Caitlyn Jenner’s conservative Republican has long been known, but she still surprised with her latest campaign statements. She posted a picture of herself on Instagram that said, “If I become governor, I will do everything I can to prevent our children from being taught the Critical Race Theory.”

In the Critical Race Theory, or CRT for short, is a theoretical approach that deals with structural racism.

Seven African American grandchildren

That’s a difficult statement anyway. In the case of Caitlyn Jenner, however, she is particularly important when you consider that she has seven black grandchildren herself. The users on Twitter are wondering how the TV personality will later justify this opinion to her grandchildren.









Caitlyn Jenner as Donald Trump 2.0?

Caitlyn Jenner’s extreme statements have been reminiscent of ex-President Donald Trump (75) since the beginning. She says the most absurd things without a lot of competence and knowledge, but with all the more self-confidence.

For example, the newcomer politician expressed the opinion that the sight of homeless people was really unbearable. She also thinks it’s a stupid idea to build a freeway between the metropolises of Los Angeles and San Francisco. Your counter-proposal is not an environmentally friendly rail link. No, she thinks people should just all fly.

Soon an outsider everywhere?

Actually, no one thinks Caitlyn Jenner has a realistic chance of winning. Your election failure will most likely be even more devastating than that of ex-son-in-law Kanye West (44).

Just like the rapper, she could be all alone afterwards. Because after all her statements against environmental protection, support for the socially disadvantaged, minorities and even transsexual people, she is likely to have few friends.

How many people the first-person actress can inspire for your election manifesto will be decided in the November elections.