Will Smith: Now his “Bel-Air Athletics” fashion collection is coming to Germany

The 1990s were characterized by many weird looks. One of them: the red jacket with a paisley pattern that Will Smith wore as a school uniform in the series “The Prince of Bel-Air”. Now the iconic item of clothing is available to buy as part of Smith’s new sportswear collection “Bel-Air Athletics”.

Bel-Air Athletics stands for cool, sporty looks – and is now available in Germany. PR

How much Will Smith & “Prince of Bel-Air” are in Bel-Air Athletics?

The award-winning actor and rapper founded the label in 2019 – based on the famous sitcom from the early nineties. Smith played a teenager from a precarious Philadelphia neighborhood who was sent by his mother to relatives in Los Angeles after an argument with a gang. From then on he had to find his way around the luxury residential area of ​​Bel-Air, attended a private school and spent his weekends in golf clubs or at charity events.

The fact that he remains true to himself is symbolized by the jacket in his school uniform, which Smith always wears with the lining facing outwards. (Also read: “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air”: Series reboot in progress – and Will Smith is on board)

Bel-Air Athletics stands for timeless, cool, sporty looks

The coolness and lightheartedness of his series character made Will Smith the idol of a whole generation and is now reflected in the Bel-Air Athletics collection for spring and summer 2021. Best of all, it’s not just limited to blousons and hoodies. The new range from Bel-Air Athletics also includes sporty track pants, jersey shorts and fashion basics such as T-shirts and baseball caps.

In terms of color, the collection set accents in some places, but overall it remains very reduced and “American”. Above all, that means a lot of navy, red and black. Paired with the very spacious silhouettes, the result is a very relaxed collection that the real Prince of Bel-Air would definitely have worn. (Also interesting: Will Smith: His best looks)









The collection is now available exclusively in Germany from Apropos. PR

“Bel-Air Athletics” by Will Smith is now also available in Germany

The Bel-Air Athletics collection is mainly produced by hand in Milan and is available at prices from 75 euros. The parts are currently being offered in Germany exclusively in the “Apropos” concept store and will soon also be available in the Apropos online shop.

The fictional Bel-Air Academy from the sitcom “The Prince of Bel-Air” inspires the label. PR

